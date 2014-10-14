Shia LaBeouf Tells Kimmel That Delicious Irish Whiskey Is To Blame For His Broadway Arrest

Everything is always just one big misunderstanding, no matter how ridiculous things may seem. That’s basically the point that Shia LaBeouf has been trying to drive home on his new media tour for the upcoming World War II drama Fury. He told Ellen DeGeneres that his long run of strange behavior was all about an existential journey gone wild. Last night, the guy who was served an A-list career on a platter by Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to further explain, among other things, why he’s been acting like a total A-hole for the last two years or so. Naturally, he’s pleading the booze amendment.
For starters, remember how odd it was that LaBeouf was chasing a homeless man around Times Square over a fast food hamburger? That was just one big misunderstanding. LaBeouf admits that he was LaWasted out of his LaFace that night, as he’d taken a liking to Irish whiskey while in Europe filming Fury, and he was pounding the stuff while watching some World Cup action. When he went outside to smoke a cigarette, he met the homeless veteran, who was scared off by a gawker with a cell phone camera, and then LaBeouf simply ran after him to try to calm him down.
So what about the arrest at a Broadway performance of Cabaret? LaBeouf explained that he was a guest of a dancer in the show, and once he ordered two more doubles of the good stuff, he got caught up in trying to mack on the cougars. Unfortunately, the “50- or 60-something ladies” wanted nothing to do with him.
Hey, if Alan Cumming or Allen Iverson can smoke a cigarette on stage, then LaBeouf should be able to join in the fun, too. And if he wants to slap Cumming on the ass then he should be able to “grab his whole cheek.” Either way, love or hate The Beouf, this bro can tell one mean story. It’s impossible not to at least like him a little after hearing him describe that epic tale of a bro who just wants to party.
As for that whole ripping out his tooth incident, a method actor’s simply going to method act.
Oh, and LaBeouf also discussed Fury a little and specifically what it was like to work with and fight Brad Pitt, in case that interests you more than a dude getting wasted and acting like a total A-hole in his off time.
I see he’s committed to the Crazy-Era Joaquin Phoenix beard look. It figures.
That, or his next role will be in a film biography of the Smith Bros.
Am I the only one who notices that his accent keeps changing?
The first thing I thought was “The Project Greenlight kid has a southern accent? Since when?”
I mean, that’s really the least of his problems or any concern. An actor that’s constantly learning to speak in different accents can end up switching around based upon context or subject matter as thing. This is far less troubling than the assholes who suddenly become British.
It’s impossible for an American to spend time “across the pond” without picking up a fake accent. He’s got an “American Actor in Dublin” accent going on.
His faked/forced accent in that clip is NOT Irish. it’s dumb southern twang.
Gary Oldman had to relearn his natural accent
@Leapin_Lizards
What?
You all judge, but who among us can honestly say they’ve never got drunk on Jameson, got late night McDonald’s, got disgusted halfway through and threw it at a homeless person, threw up on themselves while walking home and passed out naked in the bathtub?
Oh I’m not judging. It’s a great, great story. I wanna hear more.
I want to hate this dude, but fuck he tells a great story.
Same.
I didn’t hate him once during that whole story, and was generally nodding in agreement and thinking that it could easily happen to me if i was in those shoes.
Agree with both of you, except i don’t want to hate him. Hasn’t done anything to make me. Seems like a pretty normal dude to me. I don’t get the hate.
Think what you wish, but at least the guy tells an entertaining story. That being said, one would think a person of his intelligence would have learned that being often drunk and obnoxious is not a great life strategy.
see,s to be working for him thus far.
I 100% see this happening just like he said, except I feel like there were some pills involved.
He does this thing that I fucking hate where he tries to pass off a clearly premeditated line as spontaneous. “It could’ve been Allen Iverson for all I know.” ROARING LAUGHTER.
Everything about this dude is fake (and not just his short film ideas). In that Ellen clip he said he went to jail. In this story he clearly was in a holding cell at a precinct. I’ve known people like him. You didn’t remove your tooth for the film, you removed your tooth so that when you discuss your film later you can tell everyone how you removed your tooth for the film. WHAT AN ODDBALL. You didn’t go crazy, son. You didn’t have an existential anything. You’re just a douche and an AWFUL drunk.
Jail is a holding cell. Jail is where they hold you while you’re being processed. Prison is where they send you when you get convicted.
Semantics? County jail isn’t a precinct holding cell. At least not where I’ve been held. Unless a precinct holding cell IS considered jail, then I guess I’ve been in jail too. Whoopdy doo.
He does this thing that I fucking hate where he tries to pass off a clearly premeditated line as spontaneous. “It could’ve been Allen Iverson for all I know.” ROARING LAUGHTER.
So I guess you that ruins stand up comedy for you as well.
@Soul Glo
No, and I actually thought about that before I posted….I do stand-up, so I absolutely respect the ability to affect that off-the-cuff sound, the best comedians have that mastered. But an INTERVIEW is completely different. It comes off as schticky and calculated.
Yes, delicious C. O’Caine’s.
i cant believe ben kingsly completely stole his look and failed, dooshy b actor routine from this guy
for The Mandarin. damn.