UPDATE: Even Shia Labeouf’s Plagiarism Apology Was Plagiarized (Again)

When I wrote about Shia Labeouf’s apology for plagiarizing a comic artist this morning, I wrote “hey, at least he didn’t plagiarize this apology like the last time he apologized for something.”
Yeah… so about that…
Here’s Shia on Twitter yesterday:
And here’s something from Yahoo Answers four years ago:
Did he really just Google “good artists copy but great artists steal” and then copy and paste some random person’s explanation of it? Because it sure seems like that’s what he did. Plagiarizing your apology for plagiarism (FROM YAHOO ANSWERS)? That’s a little thing we like to call “rock bottom.” Yahoo Answers is the internet equivalent of shouting a question at three hobos warming their hands over a trash can fire. “EVENIN’, FELLAS! HEY, SO WHAT WAS PROUST ON ABOUT, ANYWAY?”
At this point, I think it’s safe to say that Shia Labeouf is either planning some genius, long-con performance art piece, or he has a legitimate psychological problem that needs treatment. And by treatment, I don’t mean silly Photoshops, though I am happy to make more of those. We all contribute in our own way.
[hat tip: GammaSquad, BleedingCool, Buzzfeed]
I don’t think Shia has the ability to dick nose us. He just seems like he loves copying people’s shit.
Oh my god, this is amazing. I need all the popcorn to fully enjoy this meltdown.
That thumb hole on his painter’s pallet was just a dick move, Mancini.
The Beef doesn’t use that hole for a thumb.
At this point his publicist is saying, “Fuck, I don’t know. Rehab?”
TURN THIS LABEOUF AROUND!!!
This is glorious…
Ren would be quite displeased.
What if he’s just fucking with us? Like… say that he could make a really great intelligent argument, but instead if just copying and pasting because he knew it would get him attention, or to fuck with people… something like that.
That would be just as stupid.
That would be some Inception-level trolling by Shia. Has he been seen hanging out with Joaquin Phoenix?
The dude just seems like somebody who so badly wants to be taken seriously as an “artist” that he has lost all confidence in his ability to do or say anything on his own.
I’m making your Photoshop masterpiece my wallpaper.
…and I’m going to tell everyone here that I made it.
Yo dawg. I herd you liked to plagiarise, so I put some plagiarism in your plagiarism so you can plagiarise while you apologise.
I just plagiarised myself from the last thread. Woah.
BRAAAAHM
You win all the plagiarisms.
4 year ago…heh…
his first short film is just a straight rip off of “Man Bites Dog”. the dude isn’t exactly exploding with original ideas. [www.youtube.com]
Good artists copy, but great artists copy and paste.
At least the yahoo answers guy sourced his work.
I once asked Yahoo Answers when to get my oil changed and found out that it’s probably AIDS and my mom is pregnant.
Sorry, my bad
I used to think I appreciated this guy’s candor(when he spoke frankly about the new Indiana Jones sucking, etc.); now I’m just fascinated by how delusional he seems to have become. The only thing more hilarious than his belief that he can continue to plagiarize stuff he just googled and get away with it are the things he’s choosing to plagiarize. Thank god for showbiz
Showbiz kids*
Not meant to be a reply*
Just let the other guy plagiarize some of Labeouf’s work. That way, they’re all–(puts on sunglasses)– even stevens.
Get the Papers.
yeah, who wants to re-create scenes from Transformers, Wall Street 2 or Indiana Jones: the Great Chauffer Adventure?
This is pretty fucking fantastic. This is your retarded friend in high school wondering how he got caught for copy and paste plagiarism. Dude…at least change the fucking capitalization and punctuation. Add a few words in here and there so a film blogger can’t point out with a red line exactly where you took this from.
Dor sho gha! Shia LeBeouf just emailed Him that if The Mighty One forwards this email to all of His friends that he will give The Mighty Feklahr $241.00!!!
I’m really looking forward to his explanation of how babby is formed.
+ everything
He thought being in Nymphomaniac would make him an original artist because of dongs going in but I’ve seen 1,000 artistic endeavors where dongs going in was the featured story element. This guy just doesn’t have an original idea.
I’m starting to think this is some sort of Kaufmanesque performance art.
It’s getting harder to believe that this motherfucker can be this dumb
Oh. you pretty much said that already…
HAHA! Skimming.
HAHA! Cookies on dowels.
In fairness, if Beckett’s to be believed, hobos around a barrell fire are surprisingly introspective.
Don’t worry, I talked to the guys in IT and bugs like these are relatively commonplace in this model. They should have a firmware update for the LeBeofBot put together soon.
Just let the guy LaBeouf plagiarized from steal some of his ideas. Then they’ll be… (puts on sunglasses) …even stevens.
…the papers.
Oops, I didn’t think the comment posted the first time.
I just assumed this one was posted by Shia LeBeouf.
He really is Lawless
Is anybody really surprised that his story is full of Holes?
Well, you’d have to be really Eagle Eyed to notice them.
Shame on both of you. Is this really The Company You Keep?
He really is Lawless
Thanks, guys. This movie pun thing is surely The Greatest Game Ever Played.
If he could only change his ways. The public is usually sympathetic to a Transformer.
I know you get this a lot, Vince, but what’s with all the fucking Proust jokes on this site?
Before receiving their degree, all MFAs have to take an oath pledging to mention Proust periodically.
Kid sure has sticky fingers. All nine of them.
I want to make a snarky comment about this, but then Shia would just use it as a comeback against me later.
But then you can use the old “If I wanted my own comeback I’d wipe it off your chin.”
I’m making your Photoshop masterpiece my wallpaper.
…and I’m going to tell everyone here that I made it.
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOCH!
I miss you too.
Shia LeBoeuf’s latest tweet makes it sound like he’s coming to terms with this whole fiasco:
Lay it on, haters. The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about.
Ya’ll just can’t appreciate the sheer meta-ness of LA Beef’s artistry. Shia is just the next step in a long line of artists playing pranks on the unknowing and under-educated masses. Now Shia’s copying their art in the form of his own false plagiarization of other art, elucidating the insipid and ever-present natures which pervade our judgement and consumption of modern media. Or maybe he’s just a buffoon, hard to tell.
It’s definitely the first one.
The schadenfreude is so soothing to my finals-weary eyeballs.
How do you know Shia didn’t post that answer on Yahoo Answers 4 years ago, using the nom-de-plume “Lili”? It’s his word against yours, and it’s not like he’s ever been caught lying—oh, wait.
Never mind.
Shia Labeouf plagiarism truther huh?
Yahoo Answers is the internet equivalent of shouting a question at three hobos warming their hands over a trash can fire. “EVENIN’, FELLAS! HEY, SO WHAT WAS PROUST ON ABOUT, ANYWAY?”
That’s good work Vince.
You gotta admit, though, plagiarizing and apology for plagiarizing is pretty fucking meta.
Maybe he took the “great artists steal” think literally. Ipso facto: he is now a great artist!