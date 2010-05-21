Shrek tickets will cost $20 some places

Whenever people bitch about movies costing 10 or 12 bucks, I’m usually not on board — 10 bucks is still cheaper than any other form of entertainment outside pigeon kickin’ or rat spottin’. But this weekend, some theaters in Manhattan will be charging $20 for tickets to Shrek Forever After, which is one of those movies people are only Shanghai’d into seeing by their mewling brood of wiener kids anyway.
Several theaters will charge $20 per adult ticket to IMAX showings of the animated 3-D family film “Shrek Forever After”. The theaters include the AMC theater in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood, AMC Loews 34, AMC Loews Lincoln Square and AMC Empire 42nd Street.
The increases weren’t officially announced, but were reflected in prices posted Wednesday on movie-ticketing Web sites such as Fandango.com and tracked by BTIG LLC media analyst Richard Greenfield.
While box-office revenues are up about 6% this year compared to the same period last year, attendance is slightly down—a reversal from several months of rapid expansion at the box office and a record-breaking year in 2009, when attendance was up more than 5% and revenues broke the $10 billion barrier.
Who the hell needs an IMAX screen to see Shrek? The animation is already 3D, now you’re going to add another layer of depth to that, and blow up the whole thing on a 70-foot-screen? How much stimulation do you need? If I pay five more bucks, will Mike Myers sit next to me and poke me with a stick the whole time? If I’m paying for my dumb kid to see Shrek, he’ll see it in Shut the F*ck Up-Vision™ or he’ll see it not at all.
I ALWAYS FIGURED SHREK SOUNDED LIKE A JEW NAME! NOW WE KNOW THE TRUTH!
This is pretty much exactly what Morty was talking about with the Pizza Hut ‘Book It!’ Club the other day. Your bratty kid gets in for a pittance, but you still have to pay for yourself, asshole.
Those tickets are ogrepriced!
that’s ok, im gonna spend this weekend doing nothing but bitching about lost on the internet
In my day, Shut the F*ck Up-Vision™ was an extreme close-up of my uncle’s bush.
$20 for fairy tail? He better be cute.
Seriously, I’d pay $20 to see a movie at my local theater with Shut the Fuck Up-Vision.
10 bucks is still cheaper than any other form of entertainment outside pigeon kickin’ or rat spottin’
For a $10 ticket at my college, you could watch your superbitchy army-hating drycunt history teacher go apeshit over somebody taking her parking spot and demand that campus security have the vehicle towed and impounded immediately.
Best money I ever spent.
How much is a handle of Burnett’s these days? 10 bucks? Now that’s entertainment. Sans pants, to boot.
If I wanted to pay 20 bucks to see Eddie Murphy and Mike Myers be funny…I’d spend it on a time machine ride back to the early 90s.
If I wanted to spend 20 bucks to see a Puss ride a Donkey I’d use on a plane ticket to Mexico.
I can get a BJ from a hooker on Washington street for $8.25. I talked her down from $10 on account of her having dysentary and smelling of Fixident.
I feel sorry for you guys that will have to pay $20 to see this. I can just flash my boobs at the guy in the ticket booth and get in for $19.50.
Hey! I use Poligrip not Fixodent. Sheesh.
Tony Stark buys the theater so he can get in for free.
Why the fuck would Tony Stark want to watch Shrek?
$20 a ticket? Talk about taking it in the (sh)rectum.
$20 a ticket! *shr(i)ek*