Burk & Hare trailer: Simon Pegg & Andy Serkis will snatch your body

This is the trailer for Burke & Hare, starring Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis (aka Gollum, my preciousses), an indie comedy from the UK that so far doesn’t have a US release date. But who knows, maybe we can find a distributor here who’s not too busy watching Two & a Half men reruns and we can eventually see it. (Oh, I get it, Charlie Sheen wears bowling shirts! Classic!)
Burke & Hare is based on the true story of the body-snatchers William Burke (Pegg) and William Hare (Serkis). These two Irish entrepreneurs discover that a dead body can fetch a hefty price when the demands of the leading medical professors Dr. Knox (Tom Wilkinson) and Dr. Monroe (Tim Curry) reach beyond that of the local supply. Also stars Isla Fisher, David Schofield, Allan Corduner, Bill Bailey, Hugh Bonneville, Michael Smiley and Christopher Lee. [ComingSoon]
It comes from director John Landis, who had an insane run of hits starting in the late 70s — Animal House, Blues Brothers, Trading Places, Three Amigos, and Coming to America, only to flame out in the 90s — Oscar, Beverly Hills Cop 3, Blues Brothers 2000. According to IMDB, his last feature film was 1998’s Susan’s Plan, starring Billy Zane and Rob Schneider which I hadn’t heard of until today. To be honest, I probably could’ve gone even longer. This one looks like it has potential (and has an awesome cast), so here’s to hoping this is Landis’ return to form. I can’t remember a comeback after a long crappy period ever happening with comedy, but maybe this can be the first. Also, am I the only one who constantly misreads “Hugh Bonneville” as “Huge Bonerville”? I think that’s Isla Fisher’s home town.
Also, “Burke & Hare” totally rhymes with “Merkin Hair.” Though you guys would want to know.
Wait, these guys are grave robbers? Where are their little glass vials?
Little glass vial?
Yes, little glass vial.
I’ll make it six pounds if they can deliver me Sasha Baron Cohen.
@fek…
if you ever quote that god awful fucking movie again, I will cut you into so many pieces that you will need surgery…. surgery
Trebek-True story, The Mighty One watched Repo The Genetic Opera on Netflix during a pain pill/muscle relaxer binge. It was equal parts entertaining, ridiculous, retarded, cheesy, goth, and underachieving.
In other words, He liked it.
“I had confidence in a fart once and i shat all over myself”
Vince can sympathise.
Some fella named Bill is asking just for the skin of the dead! He’s paying 6 pounds a roll!
6 pounds a roll?! We’ll be able to afford a car in no time!
Yes! Then it’s goodbye horses!
I can’t remember a comeback after a long crappy period ever happening with comedy
If Seltzer and Freidberg die in a plane crash together, I’ll laugh for years. Would that count?
I could have sworn John Landis was dead but it turns our he and John Hughes are NOT the same person. Who knew?
I have no problem admitting that Simon Pegg always gives me a stiffy.
I’ll see it next Wednesday.
I can’t believe you forgot to mention John Landis’s greatest triumph, the Kentucky Fried Movie. Catholic High School Girls in Trouble is pretty much the only thing in the universe better than that Steagal gif. Well that and Lobster Dog.
“I can’t remember a comeback after a long crappy period ever happening with comedy, but maybe this can be the first.”
Shane Black?
Hmm. I suppose Shane Black counts. Touché.