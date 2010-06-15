Sir Thomas Kinkade, painter of light, busted for DUI

That’s right, Thomas Kinkade, painter of light, the most important artist of this or any century, got popped for DUI Monday night outside Carmel, California. Even more amazing, George Seurat painted the shirt he wore in his mugshot. POINTILISM!
Kinkade was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor drunken driving. Kinkade did submit to a blood test; however, the CHP is not releasing his blood-alcohol level. The arresting officer reported that Kinkade was “very polite” during the exchange. [SacramentoBee]
Yeah, I’d be polite too if I’d made millions of dollars painting some sh*t that looks like it came from a Candyland box. But wait, how is this movie related? Why, I’m glad you asked, f*ckface. A couple years ago, I reported on Lionsgate’s foray into faith-based filmmaking, including an adaptation of Kinkade’s painting “The Christmas Cottage.” Yep, an adaptation of a painting. A painting called “The Christmas Cottage.” After I reported it, I sort of forgot about it for a couple years, as is my way. But as it turns out, it’s already been filmed and released on DVD. Wanna see the trailer? OF COURSE YOU DO.
Here’s the plot rundown from Wikipedia:
It tells the story of the inspiration behind Thomas Kinkade’s painting The Christmas Cottage, and how the artist was motivated to begin his career after discovering his mother was in danger of losing their family home.
Holy sh*t, I never knew Thomas Kinkade was born in a Nicholas Sparks novel. Anyway, I love this trailer. Typical Christianity, it’s all motorcycles with sidecars, kids dressed like angels, and bicycles built for two. Suck on that, Islam. We’re all going out for PB & J on Wonder bread and you can’t come. BUT WAIT! TIME THE F*CK OUT! Check out the 1:18 mark of the trailer: There’s a triumphant moment in which the music swells, and Kinkade’s mentor, Gravitas McBaritone, is in the middle of telling him that he’s going to “change the way these people see themselves.” And they illustrate this with… A PAINTING OF A DOG ON A MOTORCYCLE.
Game over, man, game over. I must possess this.
PS: Haha, good one, Chris Elliot.
