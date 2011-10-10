SITE NEWS: An Improved Commenting Experience

Howdy, guys and gals. Here at FilmDrunk, we try to do everything we can to encourage commenting, because we know we have one of the best comment sections on the web. The FilmDrunkards have long made me seem a lot funnier than I actually am. So when we were designing an improved commenting system (and by “we” I mean some engineers, who actually designed stuff while I screeched and threw bananas at them), we went to you first for your input. Improve the comment system or die tryin’, that was our mandate. Hopefully we didn’t f*ck it up too bad. Here’s what’s new:

A universal login that lets you comment on all the Uproxx sites with having to sign in separately to each one.

Your own commenter profile, with easily uploaded avatars (no more having to email me to get it approved) and commenting history (that way you can see what commenters have admitted liking in the past as an easy way to invalidate their opinion during arguments)

The ability to reply to or “like” comments left by others, which may someday streamline the comments of the week nominating process

The ability to sign in with Twitter or Facebook, or perhaps even future social networks that haven’t yet been invented yet, such as Flitter, and Quackle.

And because you demanded it, we’ll soon be integrating direct messaging between commenters. Here are some features that are coming soon thanks to the new system:

Direct messaging

Threaded replying

Badges for distinguished commenting

The new system should go live sometime tonight, so check it out. The downside is that you may have to re-sign up. After that, it should be smooth sailing. If not, feel free to shout your disapproval and roam the streets cursing my very name.