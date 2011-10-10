SITE NEWS: An Improved Commenting Experience

Howdy, guys and gals. Here at FilmDrunk, we try to do everything we can to encourage commenting, because we know we have one of the best comment sections on the web. The FilmDrunkards have long made me seem a lot funnier than I actually am. So when we were designing an improved commenting system (and by “we” I mean some engineers, who actually designed stuff while I screeched and threw bananas at them), we went to you first for your input. Improve the comment system or die tryin’, that was our mandate. Hopefully we didn’t f*ck it up too bad. Here’s what’s new:
- A universal login that lets you comment on all the Uproxx sites with having to sign in separately to each one.
- Your own commenter profile, with easily uploaded avatars (no more having to email me to get it approved) and commenting history (that way you can see what commenters have admitted liking in the past as an easy way to invalidate their opinion during arguments)
- The ability to reply to or “like” comments left by others, which may someday streamline the comments of the week nominating process
- The ability to sign in with Twitter or Facebook, or perhaps even future social networks that haven’t yet been invented yet, such as Flitter, and Quackle.
And because you demanded it, we’ll soon be integrating direct messaging between commenters. Here are some features that are coming soon thanks to the new system:
- Direct messaging
- Threaded replying
- Badges for distinguished commenting
The new system should go live sometime tonight, so check it out. The downside is that you may have to re-sign up. After that, it should be smooth sailing. If not, feel free to shout your disapproval and roam the streets cursing my very name.
Hello there, testes testes one two…
How much do I “like” Fartsworth’s avatar pick? Too much.
Vince Mancini: ManDater.
This is funnier if you have bookface
BADGES?! SIGN ME UP!
How the heck am I supposed to pretend to work with a badge drawing everyone’s attention to my ass?!?
*badges? how do they work?
Does this mean no more mature 28-year-old doctors stealing comments about retards? I’m not sure how I feel about this change now.
Also, will we be getting Comments of The Week Badges? I’d like to have something to show my parents before the weekly beating
How about a “dislike/hate” button? Even the mongs who comment on youtube have a thumbs down button to play with.
Badges? BADGES?! WE DON’T NEED NO STINKING BADGES–but actually that sounds just fine upon further reflection. Although not entirely necessary, they may indeed enrich the commenting experience.
Will Cross Country Heat be able to log in from his RV Trader account?
Direct Messaging? Oh boy, I can’t wait to send Vince all the poems I wrote about my own genitalia. We’re going to be the bestest of buddies!!!
This Photoshop needs more Christmas Sweater Trejo.
*/Just gonna keep saying this until I’m satisfied.
Re-registration is worse than giving Melissa McCarthy an abortion with a wet kitten.
Finally! My terrible dick jokes… will have a place in HISTORY!
Which would be delicious…
Hi, I’m here for the badge. I’m not distinguished, but this will finally show that camp counselor that I’m more than just a hot body.
Ok mang
Wait, I have to spend like a minute re-doing my profile?
What the f**k man.
Give me GIF’s for a picture and ill be happy
One two, one two, this is
justa test.
No comment.