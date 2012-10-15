Do You Want To Watch James Bond Get Shot And Fall From A Moving Train? Yes You Do

So far, the buzz behind the latest James Bond installment, Skyfall, is pretty positive. That’s good for two reasons: 1) We almost never got this movie because MGM is run by the same kind of people who rent furniture; and 2) Most people hated Quantum of Solace. As a huge 007 fan, I didn’t hate Quantum as much as I was a little underwhelmed, but that’s why I have hope that it was perhaps the Empire Strikes Back of Daniel Craig’s run as the British secret agent.
Regardless, between the film’s trailers, Adele’s spectacular Skyfall theme, and just the fact that we get Javier Bardem as a villain again, there’s really no reason that Craig’s third and possibly final turn as Bond won’t be great. And now, to add some Viagra to our nerd boners, Yahoo! has released an exclusive new clip, which is really just a longer version of the train scene from the trailer. But I’m not complaining at all.
First, here’s a brief read on Skyfall’s general plot, in relation to the clip, from The Hollywood Reporter’s positive review:
He’s survived, of course, but his brush with death has been so close that Bond goes Jason Bourne for a while, holing up anonymously on a tropical beach with a babe and drinking himself to oblivion. But when the modern new London headquarters building of MI6 explodes in a terrorist attack, Bond reports back for duty to a boss who herself is being none too gently being shown the door by intelligence and security committee chairman Gareth Mallory (Ralph Fiennes).
In fact, all British agents embedded within terrorist organizations have been compromised and are beginning to be killed, making M look incompetent and Bond seem a bit of a dinosaur whose wits and brawn are no match for high-tech warriors.
Good stuff, now let’s watch Judi Dench shout for blood.
Wait…you were underwhelmed by The Empire Strikes Back?
Nope, just referring to it as a connecting film, getting us from point A to point B. Empire was my favorite of the trinity.
I agree with jangles (sans Bo?), the analogy here is highly suspect. Maybe Temple of Doom would’ve been a better example?
Agreed the analogy sucks only because most Star Wars movies are horrible while most Bond movies are great.
Not sure a prequel would really work as a bridging piece.
Two Towers maybe.
I think he means that the Bond girl from Quantum of Solace ends up being Bond’s sister.
And Judi Dench is actually Daniel Craig’s father.
So the analogy is, ’empire strikes back = sequel, quantum of solace = sequel’?
So there’s going to be ewoks in this, is what you are saying?
Also Daniel Craig signed a long term deal to star in several more Bond films. Unless this flops and MGM wants to buy him out, he’ll be 007 for a while.
Comparing a George Lucas film to James Bond? Well, you can’t spell Skyfall without Alf.
Oh Burnsy you done goof’d when you compared the best Star War to the worst Bond ever. Next thing you know you’ll be mouthing off about Robin being a girl and you being a boy.
Worst Bond ever does not equal Quantum of Solace. Looking at you “A View To A Kill”.
M IS A GIRL NOW?
@Torgo NOT OKAY!
i actually enjoyed the hell out of quantom…the opening car chase was great, as was the sequence after. while it wasnt no where near as good as royale, it def wasnt the worst bond ever.
everything about this one looks good so far, always down for a good/fun bond movie in theaters.
As the old geezer here, I guess I find it a little funny to think of Quantum Of Solace as “The 2nd one” seeing as how this series has now been around for 50 years. Perhaps a better analogy would be to equate From Russia With Love to The Empire Strikes Back to The Wrath Of Khan, given that they are three of the most striking examples of a sequel (or 2nd in the series, which might be more appropriate) being vastly superior to the first film in the series. From Russia With Love and Casino Royale, to my thinking, tie for the position of the best films in the Bond franchise.
Other sequels that improve on the original – The Godfather Pt II (I’ve lost friends over this argument), The Bride Of Frankenstein, and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (if one considers The Man With No Name films as a trilogy).
Spiderman, Nolan’s Batman and X-Men sequals all improved upon the originals.
But non-comic movies aside agree with your choices, though would add Road Warrior, Bourne Supremecy and Evil Dead 2
“No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to fall without somehow conserving your forward momentum.”
Not much momentum, and it’s a long fall.
And while we’re off on Star Wars analogies, nobody ever quibbled about whether or not Bond fired first. “That’s a Smith and Wesson. And you’ve had your six.”
Bond was riding on top of the Hogwarts Express?
Holy shit, did Hollywood Reporter really say that James Bond, “goes Jason Bourne for a while, holing up anonymously on a tropical beach with a babe and drinking himself to oblivion.”???
Is there any fucking need to reference Jason Bourne (a character I enjoy) here? Am I taking crazy pills or is drinking on a beach and fucking random chicks is like…THE MOST JAMES BOND THING EVER?!?!?
You seem to have a very high opinion of the Hollywood Reporter. Tell me more about that, specifically their journalistic rigor.
If QoS was a stand alone Bond film, I could see it being one of the worst of all time. However, as a follow up / sequel it’s not all that bad if you watch it more than once. With that being said, I’ve got a huge hard on for this movie and can’t wait for all the haterz to jump back on Bond’s nut sack.
I don’t know, man- worst Bond film ever being QoS? There were some dark days under Moore and Dalton. Have you rewatched “Octopussy” or “License to Kill”? Weren’t good to begin with and have aged badly. Just sayin’.
I liked LtK. Not the best by any stretch, but you can do so much worse.
Octopussy, Moonraker, Diamonds are Forever, Die Another Day, Tomorrow Never Dies are all much worse.
And I’d throw You Only Live Twice up there, but I still squeal with delight at the final battle.
Is that Naomie Harris from 28 Days Later? I love her. HOT.