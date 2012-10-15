Do You Want To Watch James Bond Get Shot And Fall From A Moving Train? Yes You Do

So far, the buzz behind the latest James Bond installment, Skyfall, is pretty positive. That’s good for two reasons: 1) We almost never got this movie because MGM is run by the same kind of people who rent furniture; and 2) Most people hated Quantum of Solace. As a huge 007 fan, I didn’t hate Quantum as much as I was a little underwhelmed, but that’s why I have hope that it was perhaps the Empire Strikes Back of Daniel Craig’s run as the British secret agent.

Regardless, between the film’s trailers, Adele’s spectacular Skyfall theme, and just the fact that we get Javier Bardem as a villain again, there’s really no reason that Craig’s third and possibly final turn as Bond won’t be great. And now, to add some Viagra to our nerd boners, Yahoo! has released an exclusive new clip, which is really just a longer version of the train scene from the trailer. But I’m not complaining at all.

Check it out after the jump.

First, here’s a brief read on Skyfall’s general plot, in relation to the clip, from The Hollywood Reporter’s positive review:

He’s survived, of course, but his brush with death has been so close that Bond goes Jason Bourne for a while, holing up anonymously on a tropical beach with a babe and drinking himself to oblivion. But when the modern new London headquarters building of MI6 explodes in a terrorist attack, Bond reports back for duty to a boss who herself is being none too gently being shown the door by intelligence and security committee chairman Gareth Mallory (Ralph Fiennes). In fact, all British agents embedded within terrorist organizations have been compromised and are beginning to be killed, making M look incompetent and Bond seem a bit of a dinosaur whose wits and brawn are no match for high-tech warriors.

Good stuff, now let’s watch Judi Dench shout for blood.