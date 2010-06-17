Smurfs teaser uses NPH to Smurf you

Well smurf me in the smurfhole, and smurf off my smurf hair while you smurf onto a glass coffee table while we both smurf each other’s smurfs and the dog watches. By which I mean, The Smurfs has a teaser trailer. It gets an introduction from Neil Patrick Harris, no doubt hoping to hype that association because NPH is cool with us cool kids (internet nerds). After that, it’s time for famous landmarks painted blue, and the coining of the word “Smurf’d.” Because Punk’d is such a popular show, you see. Well done, Smurfs, you’re truly massaging the prostate of the zeitgeist.

That immediately fades into the inevitable non-threatening hip hop song (in this case, Tone Loc, another current reference). Now that we’re sufficiently blue balled (get it? blue balls? Smurfs? {*football to the groin*}), they can send us to their website for more. That site’s name? “Smurf Happens.” Really, guys? You’re essentially comparing your movie to “sh*t,” but since I already made that point the last time somebody used “____ happens”, I’ll leave it alone. Was “Got Smurf” taken? Why not “Smurf Matters?” Or “Just Smurf It?” or an obvious play on another corporate slogan that’s 20 years old now. I honestly think marketing people just go into the boardroom and play grab ass all day. Otherwise, how long do you think it would take to come up with “Smurf Happens?” If it’s more than five minutes, you may be having a stroke. Those briefcases you see them carrying? Full of potato chips.

RELATED ASYLUM POLL: What cartoon classic would YOU like to see on the big screen?