Smurfs teaser uses NPH to Smurf you

Well smurf me in the smurfhole, and smurf off my smurf hair while you smurf onto a glass coffee table while we both smurf each other’s smurfs and the dog watches. By which I mean, The Smurfs has a teaser trailer. It gets an introduction from Neil Patrick Harris, no doubt hoping to hype that association because NPH is cool with us cool kids (internet nerds). After that, it’s time for famous landmarks painted blue, and the coining of the word “Smurf’d.” Because Punk’d is such a popular show, you see. Well done, Smurfs, you’re truly massaging the prostate of the zeitgeist.
That immediately fades into the inevitable non-threatening hip hop song (in this case, Tone Loc, another current reference). Now that we’re sufficiently blue balled (get it? blue balls? Smurfs? {*football to the groin*}), they can send us to their website for more. That site’s name? “Smurf Happens.” Really, guys? You’re essentially comparing your movie to “sh*t,” but since I already made that point the last time somebody used “____ happens”, I’ll leave it alone. Was “Got Smurf” taken? Why not “Smurf Matters?” Or “Just Smurf It?” or an obvious play on another corporate slogan that’s 20 years old now. I honestly think marketing people just go into the boardroom and play grab ass all day. Otherwise, how long do you think it would take to come up with “Smurf Happens?” If it’s more than five minutes, you may be having a stroke. Those briefcases you see them carrying? Full of potato chips.
Don’t forget the Latino market’s “Yo Smurfiero Smurfs” campaign.
Think of the Happy Meal sales they lost by not going with “I’m Smurfin’ It”.
Don’t Smurf home without it.
The best part of Smurfing up is Smurfs in your cup.
Where’s the Smurf?
Dude, you’re getting a Smurf.
WHAAAZZZZZZZZSSSSMMMUUUUUUUUUURRRRRFFFF!
The Smurfiest place on Smurf.
Have you had your Smurf today?
*shoots self in the face*
In West Philadelphia, smurfed and raised
On the smurfground is where I spent most of my days
Smurfing, smurfing, smurfing all cool
While all smurfing some b-ball outside of the school…
Where the Smurf wimmin at?
How She Smurf.
Twilight: Blue Moon
I’m all for guys choking each other until they turn blue.
Smurfs smurfing Smurfs will be all the rage.
For real, I’m fucking smurfed-over like a smurfer smurfer. Too mas cerveza.
In all terrible seriousness, was “Smurf’s Up” too hard to figure out?
Everybody’s gone smurfin’… SMURFIN’ USA.
-10 points for not utilizing Smurfveza, J.
I’m gonna see you smurfs later. I’m going to go watch soccer and blow on my vuvusmurfa.
WELCOME TA SMURF!
Wait, 2011?! We’re going to have to put up with a full year of marketing for this shitbird? Well smurf me with a smurfing patent leather smurfety smurf lugwrench.
Smurfy’s law: Any horrible idea we come up with will be seen by Hollywood retards and actually used in all ad campaigns from now until the sequel when they try to invent the word “Smurfquel” and even still later, “Smurfilogy”.
*GARGAMEL lay dying on the street, impaled by the pole of a broken-off parking meter. PAPA SMURF approaches and stands over him, cooly lights a cigar and holds a gun to his foe’s head*
PAPA SMURF: Haven’t you heard, Gargamel? Any plans you make against us can and will go wrong.
GARGAMEL (weakly): Wha?
PAPA SMURF: Yeah, haven’t you heard? It’s Smurfy’s Law!
*GUNSHOT*
OOH WAH AH AH AH!
Oh fuck. Really, Morty? Goddamnit.
The first rule of Filmdrunk is:
If you spend too much time trying to set up an awful pun, someone will have beaten you to the pun(ch).
Besides, your’s is better.
Go, go, go shorty. It’s your Smurf day.
We gon’ party like it’s your Smurf day.
In other news: I gotta go take a smurf.
Morty, I’m just worried that your comment will make my comment ring true and that scene will actually end up in the movie.
Ok, actually, I’m not really worried about that, because Papa Smurf murdering Gargamel in cold blood would be kinda bad ass.
Alvin and the Chipmunks 2: Electric Bluegaloo
When I was experimenting in college and smurfing dudes off, my nickname was “Gagonmale”.
I sure hope Guido Smurf tells a New Yorker to go smurf themselves and grabs his crotch.
The only thing worse than this would be getting gang-smurfed in prison.
What a coincidence, Pauly, mine was “Garglemale”.
I’ve been trying for too long now to craft a joke that involves substituting “Smurf” for “Smirnoff” and tying in the whole douchebag meme thing, but my distaste for both this film and Smirnoff Ice prohibits it.
Don Messick is rolling over in his grave.
Smurfette Lajoy: I’ll suck your Smurf for a thousand dollars.
El Smurfarino: Uuhh, I’m gonna go find a Smurf.T.M.
Smurfette Lajoy: But Brainy Smurf can’t watch.
The Big Smurfbowski
This would be a great mash-up. Internet, make it so!