‘The Social Network’ looks thuper therious

#Aaron Sorkin #Justin Timberlake #David Fincher #Trailers
07.15.10 26 Comments

David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin’s Facebook movie The Social Network opens in October, and though we’ve already seen a couple talk-rapey teasers, this is the first real trailer with footage from the film. It follows megalomaniacal Korean dictator Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s rough days at Harvard and his eventual rise to power.  You can tell it’s super serious because there’s a children’s choir singing the whole time.  If you’re keeping score at home, Children’s choir = profound artistic statement.  It stars Jesse Eisenberg, Scarfield, and Justin Timberlake.

I like David Fincher, but am I the only one who thinks this movie looks sort of slick and Oliver Stone-y?  His childhood slights stoke the fire that helps him succeed, but also the flaws that would come to define him!.  Hmm, not a lot of room for nuance, is there.  The guy founded Facebook. He’s not Joseph Stalin.

