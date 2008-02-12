SODOMIZING THE CORPSE OF STAR WARS

#Star Wars
02.12.08 10 years ago 20 Comments

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a full length feature based on the animated Clone Wars series from the Cartoon Network, is coming to theaters on August 15th.  You can watch the teaser here.  Or you can point your Star Wars action figures at each other and go "Pew pew!" and it’s pretty much the same thing.

"I felt there were a lot more ‘Star Wars’ stories left to tell," said "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, who will executive produce the project. [Reuters]

Translation: "Star Wars fanboys have been writing fan fiction garbage nonstop since the 70s – all I have to do is slap my name on it and they airdrop bales of money on my estate from blimps.  Now I own an empire, an EMPIRE I tell you! AHAHAHAHAHA!"  

I know we’ll be in theaters on August 15th watching this movie… The theater is such a great platform and atmosphere to launch this series in, and I can’t wait to see all the crowds and people, young and old, who will be there enjoying it together. [FirstShowing]

Christ, what are you, five?  Are you trying to write a Benetton ad?  George Lucas needs to ride the racecar bed off into the sunset like yesterday. 

