SODOMIZING THE CORPSE OF STAR WARS

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a full length feature based on the animated Clone Wars series from the Cartoon Network, is coming to theaters on August 15th. You can watch the teaser here. Or you can point your Star Wars action figures at each other and go "Pew pew!" and it’s pretty much the same thing.
"I felt there were a lot more ‘Star Wars’ stories left to tell," said "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, who will executive produce the project. [Reuters]
Translation: "Star Wars fanboys have been writing fan fiction garbage nonstop since the 70s – all I have to do is slap my name on it and they airdrop bales of money on my estate from blimps. Now I own an empire, an EMPIRE I tell you! AHAHAHAHAHA!"
I know we’ll be in theaters on August 15th watching this movie… The theater is such a great platform and atmosphere to launch this series in, and I can’t wait to see all the crowds and people, young and old, who will be there enjoying it together. [FirstShowing]
Christ, what are you, five? Are you trying to write a Benetton ad? George Lucas needs to ride the racecar bed off into the sunset like yesterday.
I’m willing to bet Samuel L. Jackson has a part in this.
I heard that CGI artists at LucasFilm have been working for years to create a computer program that will realistically render the animated Anakin as much of a whiny bitch as the human actor. It’s a breakthrough akin to the invention of the lightbulb or waterproof vibrating anal egg.
I’m willing to bet Samuel L. Jackson has already requested a part in the third installment of our Atari trilogy.Get this motherfucking E.T. out of this motherfucking ditch!
I like Jackson. I saw his profile with some photos on millionairefriends.com, where celebrities, pro athletes, beauty queens and wealthy singles mingle. The profile looks sincere and attractive.
On the serious side of Jedi related stuff. Has anyone else read any of the "New Jedi Order" books? They’re pretty fuckin’ good. Probably because the authors were allowed to use compound words.
I think Glen writes for FirstShowing.
I see Genndy Tartakovsky’s name not on this movie, therefore it cannot even claim to be "based on" his excellent series that originally aired on Cartoon Network. Seriously, the action scenes in that cartoon were better than anything in the prequel trilogy, even though I know that isn’t saying much. Also see Samurai Jack.
I think Glen writes for FirstShowing.Did you not read
myhis Juno review?
No Kenny, it doesn’t go ‘pikew pikew’ it goes ‘bang…bang bang bang.’
I’m willing to bet Samuel L. Jackson has already requested a part in the third installment of our Atari trilogy.We’ll entertain Sam’s calls when the time is right.
If Samurai Jack is anything like Kangaroo Jack, then Jerry O’Connell is on line one.
He’s right, there are a lot more Star Wars stories to tell – just not by him. Five year olds with ADD write more coherent stories than George Lucas.
…13…
I totally read that he will"Execute the project" which made me sad. I’m also wondering about how the Hacedic have sex through a sheet and if that sheet is Star Wars themed, how that would be romantic.
And I really really miss Samaurai Jack. Clone Wars rocked and I got a discount on the DVD’s on account of I’m a giiiiiiirl. YAY NERDS!
I’m also wondering about how the Hacedic have sex through a sheet and if that sheet is Star Wars themed, how that would be romantic. It really depends on where you cut the hole.
The Mighty Fek’lhr never throught He would read "Sodomizing the Corpse" and feel disappointed. Jellybean Tempo Monk :(
And there ARE many more Star Wars stories to tell. Like the time Jedi Michelle and Obi Wan made sweet sweet desert love (Alec Guiness mind you) and that time that Jedi Michelle dressed up in a super slutty bounty hunter outfit to save Han’s even more attractive brother Jan and then went on to make the Kessell run in like 3 par secs which was totally awesome. And that time Jedi Michelle found out the true meaning of love, through a hole cut in a set of Star Wars sheets to the lilting music from Akbars home planet. Take me Admiral Akbar. Take me away to your flute building paradise. I’ve copywrited all that so don’t go stealing it Mr. Lucas.
@Michelle07: At least on the Samurai Jack Season 4 DVD they said they want to make a feature length movie at some point to finish up the story…its just too bad the guy who voices Aku is dead, thats gonna be a tough one to perfectly mimic. @Burnsy: seriously, go check out the show, I guarantee that if you’re a fan of samurai movies at all you’ll find some enjoyment in it. [en.wikipedia.org];
Samurai Jack = GREATEST. CARTOON. EVAR. WITH. A. SAMURAI. CREATED. BY. GENNDY. TARTAKOVSKY.