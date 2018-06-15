Frotcast 370: ‘Solo’ I Can’t Hear You Boycotting, With Joe Sinclitico And Alison Stevenson

Disney

This week on the Frotcast, we’re recording from the new Frotquarters in LA for the first time ever! But we’ve got that same ol’ Frotcast magic, thanks to returning guests comedian Joe Sinclitico and comedienne Alison Stevenson — with Matt Lieb joining remotely and yours truly handling the controls.

This week we’re talking Solo, sort of, and the weird, Gam3rg8-esque backlash that’s convinced that Kathleen Kennedy is using Star Wars to advance a “feminist agenda.” We also discuss Gringo, the John McAfee documentary about how he likes to kill people and eat poop (seriously, he lets ladies poop in his mouth). And we learn about Alison’s dating life, talk “ghosting,” and all the 21st century relationship etiquette. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast and don’t forget to review us on iTunes so we can climb the charts and rule the world.

