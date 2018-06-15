Frotcast 370: ‘Solo’ I Can’t Hear You Boycotting, With Joe Sinclitico And Alison Stevenson

–
This week on the Frotcast, we’re recording from the new Frotquarters in LA for the first time ever! But we’ve got that same ol’ Frotcast magic, thanks to returning guests comedian Joe Sinclitico and comedienne Alison Stevenson — with Matt Lieb joining remotely and yours truly handling the controls.
This week we’re talking Solo, sort of, and the weird, Gam3rg8-esque backlash that’s convinced that Kathleen Kennedy is using Star Wars to advance a “feminist agenda.” We also discuss Gringo, the John McAfee documentary about how he likes to kill people and eat poop (seriously, he lets ladies poop in his mouth). And we learn about Alison’s dating life, talk “ghosting,” and all the 21st century relationship etiquette. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast and don’t forget to review us on iTunes so we can climb the charts and rule the world.
Ghosting is fine if you barely know the person and ease into it with clipped responses and vague dismissals. It is not cool if you’ve known the person for months or years and abruptly cut off all communication instead of letting the person know that suddenly there is a problem between the two of you.
And now on to the latest batch of bad first names:
Schnitzel Bob presents:
Californication- A Schnitzel Bob adventure
Part 1: Yes, and?
To say I don’t know what keeps drawing me to him would be inaccurate. Our friendship has a clear basis, it’s just one I find difficult to explain to others. He’s very good at alienating people. And yet…
I first met Vince in an improv class. Everyone there was so vibrant, so eager to please, myself included. Except Vince. He came in scowling and never lightened up. I found his open disdain for the proceedings refreshing. Finally, someone asked him why he was there if he hated it so much. Vince had only sighed. “I thought I might find something compelling in your energy.” He was magnetic, if magnets repulsed things. I’m not really sure how magnets work.
After the class, I approached him.
“Hey… Vince, right?”
He stared, unblinking. I continued.
“I’m… uh, Matt. Matt Lieb.” Awkwardly, I stuck out my hand. He took it unenthusiastically, then soured, and spoke his first words directly to me:
“Christ almighty, why is your hand so clammy?”
“Oh, well, with the… you know. The acting.” I gestured lamely towards the building we’d just left.
He raised an eyebrow, then turned and started walking away.
“Hey, you want to go for a bite?” I called after him. Then, fumbling in my fanny-pack, I pulled out a coupon. “I have a coupon for… uh…” I squinted at the paper “…two free Grand Slams at Denny’s.”
He stopped, turned back, and gave the briefest smile. “All right.”
I had no idea where that night out would lead, but looking back on it now, I feel like Vince did, right from the start. But that’s getting ahead of myself…
TO BE CONTINUED.
Say what you will about SW, but it’s great that the main villain of the new trilogy is basically a whiny, toxic, maladjusted fanboy who can’t let go of the past. They’re pretty blatantly criticizing these real life crappy fanboys on screen, and I love it.
I also love SJW Bot. She’s the best.
THIS. All of it. TLJ was great if for no other reason than it was a collective bitchslap to all the sheltered, mom’s basement dwelling, Incel Star Wars fanboys who have deteremined the parameters of what is acceptable Star Wars storytelling as limited by everything they are afraid of or bitter at. It was the Sci-Fi movie equivalent of an atomic wedgie. Brilliant.