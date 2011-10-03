Some Christian Movie You’ve Never Heard of Had the Second Biggest Opening This Weekend

Keep in mind, I hadn’t heard of this movie before today, and I write a movie blog. The fourth film from Sherwood (whose films, Flywheel, Facing Giants, Fireproof, and now Courageous) have all been written and directed by pastor Alex Kendrick, Courageous had a budget of $1 million, their biggest to date. In the hopes of familiarizing you with it, so you don’t one day pick it up by accident at the movie store and burn your heathen skin on the box, I thought we’d play the plot recreated with reviews game. But remember: celebrate, don’t ridicule. Persecution is what powers them, like that nuclear dude in Superman 4 with the sun.
The film’s co-writer and director, Alex Kendrick, stars as Adam Mitchell, a police officer struggling to uphold his professional duties while providing spiritual guidance to his family. -NY Times
It follows four Albany, Georgia (the home of Sherwood Baptist) sheriff’s deputies, Adam (Alex Kendrick), Nathan (Ken Bevel), Shane (Kevin Downes) and David (Ben Davies) — -Orlando Sentinel
— (three Anglo, one African-American) — -Christianity Today
and one Hispanic laborer… -Village
…who are tested by the small city’s gang and drug problems, something the sheriff identifies, through statistics, as being the product of kids growing up in fatherless homes. -Orlando Sentinel
Adam frets over the father he wants to be to his young daughter and aspiring track star teenage son. Nathan is trying to keep his 15 year-old daughter beyond the reach of “saggy pants” — older teens who are nothing but trouble to girls that age. -Orlando Sentinel
The deputies are close enough friends to talk about their personal lives, with Adam and Nathan pointing to God and the Bible as their guideposts. -Orlando Sentinel
Shane and David have different backgrounds and just listen, patiently, to their proselytizing colleagues... -Orlando Sentinel
…who renew their commitment to Christ and their children when one of them, Adam, loses his daughter in a car accident shortly after refusing to playfully dance with her. -VillageVoice
He fondly watches his daughter dancing in the grass, but self-consciously turns down her request that he dance with her, telling her he’ll dance with her in his heart. -Christianity Today
Ken Bevel, who played the wise black firefighter in Fireproof, plays a wise black cop, Nathan, a hands-on father who won’t let his teen daughter date and scares off baggy-pants-wearing would-be boyfriends. -Christianity Today
Nathan wonders “where all the good fathers went to,” and demonstrates a good father’s vigilance when he asks a would-be gang banger to “explain the purpose of the relationship” the kid wants with his daughter, Jade. That’s Nathan’s teachable moment with Jade.
“If he shows no respect for us, he won’t respect you.” -Orlando Sentinel
“Courageous” is a challenge to “men of courage,” to fathers to measure up to the Biblical definition of the word. -Orlando Sentinel
“I don’t want to be a ‘good enough’ father,” Adam protests. -NYTimes
Prayers are made and answered on a regular basis, a cynical agnostic converts and is immediately transfigured into a better man, and characters stop to lecture for minutes on end about God’s plan while all but looking at the camera and into the audience. -Entertainment Weekly
…a eulogy, a father’s desperate efforts to stop a carjacking… -Orlando Sentinel
A scene where a father takes his 15-year-old daughter to a fancy restaurant alone and gives her some sort of heart-shaped chastity-related promise ring would come across as creepy even if the daughter didn’t later lovingly admire her ring in bed like a gold-digger adoring her sugar-daddy’s gaudy gift. -AV Club/Village Voice
When not focusing on guys sincerely discussing their own dads over post-grilling non-alcoholic beverages, or sobbing over their deeply felt paternal grief, regret and prayers, the film [spends] its time on tossed-off crime shenanigans in which gangs (here by and large played by African- American men in doo-rags) are posited as the potentially horrific future for kids not blessed with positive male role models… -Village Voice
…with Kendrick delivering toss-away lines that suggest he doesn’t even tolerate “the option” of divorce. -Orlando Sentinel
A closing monologue that delivers the message of the movie in a shiny little box explicitly posits fathers as the visual representation of God within their families and homes. -The AV Club
When Adam pulls himself together, he decides to formalize his new commitment to live deliberately with a pledge or resolution. The resolution is this film’s equivalent of Fireproof’s Love Dare: a concrete way that viewers can participate in the movie’s program. At the instigation of one of the wives, the resolution becomes a formal, religiously tinged ceremony in which the fathers solemnly commit themselves to God, honor and family. -Christianity Today
See, I could’ve just posted your usual Box Office Round-Up post, complete with a couple sentences of analysis for each movie and a cute cat Photoshop, but I’m tired of being a “good enough” blogger. Blogs are the visual representation of God on the internet, and I’m finally ready to accept that responsibility. (*pulls up pants, gives heart ring to teenager*)
Come on, girl, can’t you see how much I respect you? Let’s play just the tip before Sunday School. Leviticus 29:12 says Jesus won’t hear us if we keep our sweaters on.
[Trailer and video on following page, sources: NY Times, EW, AV Club, Christianity Today, Orlando Sentinel, Village Voice]
Does Leviticus really say that? Sonofabitch! And here I went and got married thinking that was the only course for a guy that wants to get laid somewhere just this side of none too f*cking often.
Of course it’s their most expensive movie to date. Jay Bilas doesn’t come cheap.
Reached for comment, God said, “Me almighty, and I thought the story My kid cooked up was ridiculous…”
“And ye shall resist the temptation of the of 5 seed because, as the good book says, a 12 beats a 5 each year.”
This is the word of the Duke.
(All Respond)Krzyzewski.
I give it four-and-a-half bombed abortion clinics!
“Courageous” is a challenge to “men of courage,” to fathers to measure up to the Biblical definition of the word. -Orlando Sentinel
“Biblical definition”? I mostly read Spiderman comics when my grandparents dragged me to church, but I’m pretty sure Abraham killed one of his sons. Who told him before dying “With great power comes great responsibility…”
If I thought they would take the money they earned at the box office and pour it right into charitable organizations, I’d say good for them, but I have a feeling they are just expanding on their mega-church and fattening the budget for their next cinematic turd. Doing the Lord’s work indeed.
Lol, why does God hate that man so much? Bad neighborhood, dead daughter, that hairline…
Jessolido makes an excellent point. Biblical fathers sucked. From Cain killing Abel while Adam can’t stop whining about how kick-ass his old garden used to be, to Noah getting shit-faced and making his sons deal with it, to the aforementioned Abraham, to Jacob’s letting his older kids sell his youngest into slavery…to Jesus own father being a no-show until he was old enough to join the family business and before he knows it, his ass is hanging off a cross. Brother just wanted to make affordable home furnishings, not take over the world.
My father would only dance with me in his heart so now I dance with men in their laps.
Mort, I’m of the belief that Jesus Christ was operating under the Ikea business model: Take over the world with affordable home furnishings. But then again, since that horrible event in 2001 (Burning Man) I’m usually suspicious of dudes with beards and sandals
You have to make movies for audiences beyond your native demographic. Jews learned this a looooong time ago.
The smugness of Christianity is deeply disturbing.
My father is only like God in that I’ve never seen him.
Are we sure that God isn’t testing his followers’ patience with bad movies? Like, if they can sit through that and not laugh, they’re obviously devout?
I like to think that early on in production there was a conversation that went a little something like this:
Kirk? Kirk! C’mon man, put down that banana we’re making another movie, man. Yeah, and you get to be a cop! Saving your daughter from frick’n saggy-pants, man! It’s going to be awes- Yeah… Yeah, I know five sides to the banana – Five edges to the hand. Oh yeah, it IS really interest- We’ve talked about this, Kirk, it’s- Look, it’s getting kinda weird now… OK, you know, never mind. I’ll- I’m just going to do it myself.
Hey Kirk! You wanna pull in some Dolphin-grade box office coin? Pop a couple of those chatbots with the goofy Indian accents in as the atheist villians in your next picture! PURE. GOLD.
My father is like God in that he knocked up a teenager then let some other dude raise the kid.
I read that as “aspiring fuck star teenage son” and suddenly, for a brief moment, saw myself finally accepting Christian propaganda.
This is one intelligently designed movie.
Good, Christian girls learn to swallow their daddy issues.
You think Christians make good dramas? Wait until you see their sex comedies! (I swear to Jebus that’s real)
[www.youtube.com]
Oh hell naw, son, don’t be wandering into my comments section acting like you just discovered Waiting Game. I fuckin’ INVENTED Christian sex comedy.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I’m so sorry. I’m seriously ashamed and crying at work right now.
Now I’m so inspired to be a good daddy that I’m gonna run out and knock a girl up!
Thank you, Jesus!
For God so loved the world that he took that cop’s daughter so he could learn… something… about something else. I dunno.