Some Dogs Are Made of Shoes + The Morning Links

08.27.13 5 years ago

NOMINATE for Comments of the Week. FOLLOW Vince on Twitter. FAN US on Facebook. SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast.

The Morning Links

The Adventures of Southie Batman, Episode 1 |FilmDrunk|

Breaking Bad Power Rankings: ‘Confessions’ |Warming Glow|

Val Kilmer Weighs In On Ben Affleck as Batman (Plus More Batfleck Memes) |UPROXX|

And Now, a Two Hit Knockout |With Leather|

Saints Row IV is a Lot Smart Than It Looks |Gamma Squad|

The Rex Ryan Meltdown: An Appreciation |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

Eminem – ‘Berzerk’ |Smoking Section|

Mercedes-Benz Parody Ad Kills Hitler, Mercedes Not Amused |death&taxes|

10 Things You Should Know About Ray Bradbury |Mental Floss|

Your Guide to Understanding College A Cappella |College Humor|

Breaking Bad Recap |Grantland|

6 Animals With Sex Lives That Are Weirdly Human |Cracked|

Widower Writes Song for His Wife of 75 Years |Pajiba|

How To Stop Anyone From Crying |Videogum|

There’s a Scientology Celebrity Gala? |The Superficial|

Speakeasy: Bill Hader |Made Man|

RIP Miley Cyrus |IDLYITW|

The Greatest Game of HORSE Ever Played |The Chive|

Around The Web

TAGSBOOTS AS DOGSTHE MORNING LINKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP