Some Dogs Are Made of Shoes + The Morning Links

NOMINATE for Comments of the Week. FOLLOW Vince on Twitter. FAN US on Facebook. SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast.
The Morning Links
The Adventures of Southie Batman, Episode 1 |FilmDrunk|
Breaking Bad Power Rankings: ‘Confessions’ |Warming Glow|
Val Kilmer Weighs In On Ben Affleck as Batman (Plus More Batfleck Memes) |UPROXX|
And Now, a Two Hit Knockout |With Leather|
Saints Row IV is a Lot Smart Than It Looks |Gamma Squad|
The Rex Ryan Meltdown: An Appreciation |Kissing Suzy Kolber|
Eminem – ‘Berzerk’ |Smoking Section|
Mercedes-Benz Parody Ad Kills Hitler, Mercedes Not Amused |death&taxes|
10 Things You Should Know About Ray Bradbury |Mental Floss|
Your Guide to Understanding College A Cappella |College Humor|
Breaking Bad Recap |Grantland|
6 Animals With Sex Lives That Are Weirdly Human |Cracked|
Widower Writes Song for His Wife of 75 Years |Pajiba|
How To Stop Anyone From Crying |Videogum|
There’s a Scientology Celebrity Gala? |The Superficial|
Speakeasy: Bill Hader |Made Man|
RIP Miley Cyrus |IDLYITW|
The Greatest Game of HORSE Ever Played |The Chive|
I like to think this is where the “Duck Dynasty” guys’ boots go to die.