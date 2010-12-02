1970 P0rno Starring Sly Stallone Sold for 400 Grand

Among Sly Stallone aficionados, it’s a well-known fact (a “cheese truth“, if you will) that Stallone’s screen debut didn’t come on Rocky (hee hee!) but on the 1970 adult film The Party at Kitty and Stud’s, in which he earned $200 for playing the part of Stud. (Playing the part of kitty: Henrietta Holm’s luxuriant 70s muff). Porn director Gail Palmer later re-edited the film and renamed it Italian Stallion to capitalize on the success of Rocky, and the horse wop fever that was sweeping the country. The film contained no hardcore (i.e. penetration) scenes, and at the time Palmer claimed Stallone had performed them, but that they’d been edited out. In 2007, a new version was released on DVD claiming to show the original hardcore scenes, but according to AVN (nsfw), those were inserts taken from another movie and there was no proof that Stallone had ever filmed hardcore scenes.

For his part, Stallone has always been pretty cool about the whole thing, refusing to be embarrassed, saying that for all the controversy, he wishes he had done the hardcore scenes. He claims the producers tried to get him to pay $100 grand to keep it from coming out, but he “wouldn’t pay two bucks.” When the film charged theaters $10,000 a night to distribute it, Stallone said, “Hell, for $10,000 forget the movie, I’ll be there myself.” (People watched porn together in theaters? Man, old people are gross).

Now someone has bought the rights for $400 large. (*points to crotch*)

Bryanstan distributors put up the film on ebay on Nov. 10. After 31 bids, it was sold for $412,100. The buyer gets the original 35mm negatives as well as worldwide rights to the film. [Variety]

And those rights should be worth a mint, because who’d want to Google a porno when you can just watch it at a seedy theater? …Yeah, it might to be tough to turn a profit on this. If it were me, I’d get Brian Pumper on the horn and see if he’ll write a rap song about farting in her pubes.