1970 P0rno Starring Sly Stallone Sold for 400 Grand

Among Sly Stallone aficionados, it’s a well-known fact (a “cheese truth“, if you will) that Stallone’s screen debut didn’t come on Rocky (hee hee!) but on the 1970 adult film The Party at Kitty and Stud’s, in which he earned $200 for playing the part of Stud. (Playing the part of kitty: Henrietta Holm’s luxuriant 70s muff). Porn director Gail Palmer later re-edited the film and renamed it Italian Stallion to capitalize on the success of Rocky, and the horse wop fever that was sweeping the country. The film contained no hardcore (i.e. penetration) scenes, and at the time Palmer claimed Stallone had performed them, but that they’d been edited out. In 2007, a new version was released on DVD claiming to show the original hardcore scenes, but according to AVN (nsfw), those were inserts taken from another movie and there was no proof that Stallone had ever filmed hardcore scenes.
For his part, Stallone has always been pretty cool about the whole thing, refusing to be embarrassed, saying that for all the controversy, he wishes he had done the hardcore scenes. He claims the producers tried to get him to pay $100 grand to keep it from coming out, but he “wouldn’t pay two bucks.” When the film charged theaters $10,000 a night to distribute it, Stallone said, “Hell, for $10,000 forget the movie, I’ll be there myself.” (People watched porn together in theaters? Man, old people are gross).
Now someone has bought the rights for $400 large. (*points to crotch*)
Bryanstan distributors put up the film on ebay on Nov. 10. After 31 bids, it was sold for $412,100. The buyer gets the original 35mm negatives as well as worldwide rights to the film. [Variety]
And those rights should be worth a mint, because who’d want to Google a porno when you can just watch it at a seedy theater? …Yeah, it might to be tough to turn a profit on this. If it were me, I’d get Brian Pumper on the horn and see if he’ll write a rap song about farting in her pubes.
If his dick, back then, looks anything like his forearms do now, we are in for a treat.
You’re gonna eat pussy and you’re gonna crap a hairball!
Rocky also wasn’t the first time Stallone shot a scene showing him relentlessly pounding raw meat.
Rocky also wasn’t the first time Stallone shot a scene with some craggly old crone screaming at him to stay down.
Rocky also wasn’t the first time Stallone said the line “Ain’t gonna be no rematch, I had enough things in my face tonight.”
Rocky 4 also wasnt the first time Stallone shot a scene with a talking robo…actually yeah it was that shit is retarded.
Horse Wop Fever. . . great band name? Or greatest bandest name everest?
Before he wanted you to ride the “brain train”, he wanted you to ride the “main vein train.”
Apollo Creed’s porn is longer.
If he cums….he cums.
Keep (donkey) punching.
Clubbed Lang’s porn gives a woman what she’s been missing out on. Specifically mohawk pubes.
Stop! Or my cock will shoot.
Those are some saggy tittays!
BTW, did they crop the pic? I saw more tit flab before. Now I see none (sadface).
I’ve always wanted to see Stallone’s Ay-oh face.
Vince’s porn name is the Italion Scallion.
Women weaken legs!
Keep hittin’er in the ribs ya see? Don’t let that bitch breathe!
Rock, yer dick is broken!
How does it look?
Eh, it’s an improvement…
Rock, what was in that movie? I seen yer bum, Rock. It was yer bum!
It wasn’t my bum, Mick…wasn’t my bum.
WHERE IS THE FROTCAST MANKINI
Jesus Christ, Rock! How long you had that boner, over four hours?
Cut me Mick.
Frotcast recording tonight, will be up tomorrow. And it will be awesome. We’re playing the Armond White game I just invented, talking Restrepo, reading an awesome Jack Handy store, and possibly playing Burnsy’s auto-tune song.
New up, btk.
Sorry, baktags, but The Mighty Feklahr is not ashamed of His mad fucking respect for Burgess Meredith. That guy gets a free pass to Stovokor in His book.
Hide the pepperoni in the shower.
So, someone old enough to have starred in a porno in 1970 is young enough to star in an action movie in 2010. There’s hope for me yet!