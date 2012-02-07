Something For The Ladies: A Mashup Of Hunky Actors Saying ‘I Love You’

While I sit here waiting for someone to finally give me the ultimate mashup of movie characters making fart noises, I suppose I can settle for today’s best effort of some of Hollywood’s hunkiest A-list male actors saying, “I love you.” There are also some people in this that have no business having ever been cast as a romantic lead *pauses screen, gives middle finger to Josh Radnor* but this post is all about what you ladies want today (or until the next post).
So why don’t you draw yourself a nice, hot bubble bath, pop a bottle of bubbly, strap on a blindfold, lay back and pretend like Matt Damon, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Colin Firth, Ben Affleck, Shia LeBeouf, Brad Pitt, Zac Efron, Leo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, that guy from Scrubs and Paul Rudd are saying those awesome three little words to you. Also, while you’re blondfolded, I’m going to steal your TV.
Disappointed that C-Tates isn’t this but I guess ‘I Love You’ and ‘Dammmmmmmnnnnn boo you look like you hurtin for a squirtin’ aren’t similar enough
Kevin Smith: “I love you and shit.”
Blondfolded? Is that where she thinks she can’t see you because you’re wearing the blindfold?
Gurl: *softly coos* I wanna know what love is.
I want you to show me.
I wanna feel what love is.
C-Tates: Yo gurl, those Foreigner lyrics is unamerican as shit. Here, put this bag on yo head so C-Tates can get up in dem guts.
I know you’re just saying that so you can get into my pants and I’m NOT falling for it! Zac Efron, I’m gonna need to see you in my office right away.
*orifice. FIXED.
Strap on a what?
SO MUCH AFFLECK
Word. So, like, they couldn’t find enough dudes to not have to show anyone more than once? Also, Glee? Please, girl.
I love you.
*makes out with body pillow with anime print on it.