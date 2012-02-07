Something For The Ladies: A Mashup Of Hunky Actors Saying ‘I Love You’

#Brad Pitt #Robert Pattinson #Zac Efron #Leonardo DiCaprio #Matt Damon #Tom Cruise #Paul Rudd #Ben Affleck #Mashups
Senior Writer
02.07.12 10 Comments

While I sit here waiting for someone to finally give me the ultimate mashup of movie characters making fart noises, I suppose I can settle for today’s best effort of some of Hollywood’s hunkiest A-list male actors saying, “I love you.” There are also some people in this that have no business having ever been cast as a romantic lead *pauses screen, gives middle finger to Josh Radnor* but this post is all about what you ladies want today (or until the next post).

So why don’t you draw yourself a nice, hot bubble bath, pop a bottle of bubbly, strap on a blindfold, lay back and pretend like Matt Damon, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Colin Firth, Ben Affleck, Shia LeBeouf, Brad Pitt, Zac Efron, Leo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, that guy from Scrubs and Paul Rudd are saying those awesome three little words to you. Also, while you’re blondfolded, I’m going to steal your TV.

(Via Pop Sugar)

