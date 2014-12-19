Sony CEO Responds: ‘We Would Still Like The Public To See This Movie’

In case you’ve been living under a turd rock on douche mountain, you probably heard that Obama commented on Sony shelving The Interview, saying he thinks Sony “made a mistake,” in canceling the release. Now, Sony, which has been pretty quiet about this thing so far, has issued a statement, through CEO Michael Lynton. Lynton told CNN in part “we have not backed down.”
“We have not caved, we have not given in, we have persevered, we will not back down.”
“I think actually the unfortunate part is.. The President, the press, and the public are mistaken as to what actually happened. We do not own movie theaters. We cannot decide what will be played in movie theaters,” said Lynton. [Deadline]
Sony had initially left the decision whether to play the movie up to theater owners, then canceled the release after the top five chains all declined to screen it.
He explained that the studio “had no alternative” but to cancel The Interview’s planned Dec. 25 theatrical release because “movie theaters came to us one by one and announced that they would not carry the movie.” He added that the hack is the “worst cyberattack in American history,” but insisted that Sony “would still like the public to see this movie. Absolutely.” [DailyBeast]
With all the awful crap that goes on in this country every day, I don’t know how comfortable I feel breaking out the torches and pitchforks to demand “LET ME SEE THIS SETH ROGEN MOVIE, YOU SON OF A BITCH!” But I’m only human, and if someone says I can’t have something, I definitely want it twice as much, and will probably eventually watch some porn about it. Would seeing it on a different release date feel as much like a symbolic bird flip to Kim Jong? I don’t know. Let’s just say I’d be feeling a lot less patriotic over, say, Annie.
I doubt things have changed much in the intervening decade since I worked at a theater, but when I was there, the owner had to sign these ridiculous contracts that essentially committed him to screenings, complete with number of screenings per day, minimum number of weeks to screen, the works. Those were unbreakable, so unless Sony specifically broke ’em…
Well even then, they could have released it to VOD, netflix, amazon, huluu, youtube, fucking something. They act like theaters are the only place movies can be seen.
Surely if there is a “terrorist threat” it activates some sort of clause releasing them from the obligations of a contract.
@Dan Seitz I’m sure that’s exactly what happened, especially since they originally said they were “allowing” theaters not to show it. They could have forced theaters to either show it or pay up.
Can’t they just release it to independent theaters now that the chains vacated their exclusive rights?
Exactly. Throw indy theaters a bone. Most will jump at the chance to make their quarter on one film.
Lynton conluded by saying:
Wow – he just made things worse with that weak response. “We wanted to show it – it was other people’s fault! We’re awesome. Theater owners are the ones that suck.” Nut up, Lynton! Jesus. Here is a strong executive – if you need an example:
Showing this movie can be Americas finest hour, suck it World War 2
Definitely for the greater good.
Just wait till Comcast, Verizon and Cox uses this as a need to overhaul our internet policy.
I’d take his word for it. The pressure the other studios put on the main theater chains to drop the movie must have been immense, and will likely never be publicized. Also, the industry insiders are correct in their assertion that a terrorist threat keeps everyone away from every movie by every studio, not just Sony’s The Interview.
Christmas is traditionally a good time of year for making money, and nobody wanted to see that come to an end.
That gets closer to the heart of the decision by Sony to kill it. Sony has other movies too ya know. But yeah, it could lead to less money, and probably to the pics that Lynton had stored on his hard drive… that was the biggest factor.
You don’t think they released everything in the first dump, do ya? nah, that was just a show ’em that we have it all and can do it, dump. The real goods are being held hostage in exchange for killing the film.
Like someone mentioned already in one of these previous articles about The Interview being cancelled that maybe the reason why they shelved it and basically bowed down to them cyber terrorists is cause those hackers probably found something pretty juicy scandal hidden by Sony or someone in the higher ups in the corporation so perhaps Sony is trying to make a deal with them for whatever they found not to be released and then eventually show the movie.
Ah who the fuck knows…
Yet the ads are still all over my TV. Great marketing ploy, SONY.
Yup. Alama Drafthouse was still gonna play it.
But the 5 million dollars they would have made playing their movie in indie theaters would not have been worth the cyberattack response it would have provoked. I think we all know that Amy Pascal has a few emails where she dropped an N word once or twice and another where she inquired about the status of “Seth Rogen’s Oriental movie.”
“We would still like the public to see this movie”
So release it.
Talk all you want Sony, the only way for you to actually redeem your selves from this act of cowardice is to actually kill Kim Jung UN. Pretty sure you could accomplish that for under a 100 million dollars.
Here’s my take: First of all, fuck North Korea, fuck the Japanese, Sony and their idiots who made this decision. You’re all a bunch of cowards. You set a poor, poor precedent and issued an open invitation for hackers to land whatever blows they can to our nation. That said, who are the geniuses who believe this movie MUST be released in theaters for the public to see it? If they wanted to take a big shit on North Korea, the hackers and probably the Chinese, they would have put it on Amazon, Vudu and other streaming services for $19.99 on Friday — a week ahead of the scheduled release. Why? To prove that this whole threat was nothing but hollow words spewed by the weak and powerless.
With the word of mouth generated this week, it would have made MILLIONS and then they could have turned around and released it in theaters a week or two later after everything has died down. Hollywood is going this way anyway. Theater attendance for movies like The Interview are down. Why? Because Americans, as much as we all think we have to keep up with what’s trending, are more than willing to wait five months to see a 3-star (at best) comedy film. Don’t get me wrong. I love me some Franco and Rogen, but I don’t NEED to see their movies on the big screen. In fact, I see all of their films and don’t remember the last time I saw one in the theater. Why? Because I have a TV with Amazon Instant Video, like a growing portion of the civilized world.
I know doing that would have fucked with the studio’s bottom line a bit, but in the end, is it worse than not releasing the movie at all? Or waiting weeks until the whole hubbub has died down and then not getting the response you imagined? Pump that shit out in front of the public when they want it! If people want chicken wings, you give them god damned chicken wings. You don’t tell them you’re out of chicken wings because your Korean cook threatened to quit over you serving chicken wings because he has a pet chicken at home!
Or, better yet, can we just nuke that backwards ass country out of existence once and for all? Set that precedent and maybe no one will try to fuck with us for a while. I mean, it calmed Japan’s ass down in 1945.
Yep, this time 1 million. They pulled the movie, and there were actually a lot of independents that wanted to run it. Then, they conspired with Paramount to stop substitution of Team America – in a truly bizarre move.