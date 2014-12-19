Sony CEO Responds: ‘We Would Still Like The Public To See This Movie’

In case you’ve been living under a turd rock on douche mountain, you probably heard that Obama commented on Sony shelving The Interview, saying he thinks Sony “made a mistake,” in canceling the release. Now, Sony, which has been pretty quiet about this thing so far, has issued a statement, through CEO Michael Lynton. Lynton told CNN in part “we have not backed down.”

No word on whether he’ll stand his ground, whether you could stand him up at the gates of hell….

“We have not caved, we have not given in, we have persevered, we will not back down.” “I think actually the unfortunate part is.. The President, the press, and the public are mistaken as to what actually happened. We do not own movie theaters. We cannot decide what will be played in movie theaters,” said Lynton. [Deadline]

Sony had initially left the decision whether to play the movie up to theater owners, then canceled the release after the top five chains all declined to screen it.

He explained that the studio “had no alternative” but to cancel The Interview’s planned Dec. 25 theatrical release because “movie theaters came to us one by one and announced that they would not carry the movie.” He added that the hack is the “worst cyberattack in American history,” but insisted that Sony “would still like the public to see this movie. Absolutely.” [DailyBeast]

With all the awful crap that goes on in this country every day, I don’t know how comfortable I feel breaking out the torches and pitchforks to demand “LET ME SEE THIS SETH ROGEN MOVIE, YOU SON OF A BITCH!” But I’m only human, and if someone says I can’t have something, I definitely want it twice as much, and will probably eventually watch some porn about it. Would seeing it on a different release date feel as much like a symbolic bird flip to Kim Jong? I don’t know. Let’s just say I’d be feeling a lot less patriotic over, say, Annie.