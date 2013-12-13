Sony is Planning Its Own ‘Avengers’-style Universe Based on Spider-Man, with Venom and Sinister Six Movies

Marvel made $1.5 billion on The Avengers, plus another $200-500 million every time they make a movie about a sub-Avenger (unless its Iron Man, who’s good for another billion). But before Marvel started producing movies themselves, a couple other studios licensed the rights to their characters, Fox for X-Men/Wolverine, and Sony with Spider-Man. Basically, everyone’s trying to duplicate The Avengers, and now Sony is making it official, trying to create a giant tie-in franchise out of Spider-Man. They’ve announced that they’re hiring a team of writers to form a “brain trust,” to create a “franchise brain to expand the universe for the brand and to develop a continuous tone and thread throughout the films.”
Ohhhh branding, synergy, buzzwords, disruptive ideation, so gooood… (*jerks off onto pile of trade show lanyards, passes out*)
…Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Jeff Pinkner, Ed Solomon, and Drew Goddard [will] collaborate on overseeing the developing story over several films that will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach.
The five writers, along with the two producers and Marc Webb, have formed a franchise brain trust to expand the universe for the brand and to develop a continuous tone and thread throughout the films. Under the deals, the studio announced that Kurtzman & Orci & Pinkner are writing the screenplay for The Amazing Spider Man 3, which the studio hopes Webb will return to direct; the film will go into production next fall for release on June 10, 2016.
In addition, the team will build on the cinematic foundation laid by Webb, Arad, and Tolmach in the first two movies. They will expand the franchise as Kurtzman & Orci & Solomon will write the screenplay for Venom, which Kurtzman will direct; also, Goddard will write, with an eye to direct, The Sinister Six, focusing on the villains in the franchise. Hannah Minghella and Rachel O’Connor will oversee the development and production of these films for the studio. [press release]
The major difference between Marvel and Sony here seems to be that whereas The Avengers had Joss Whedon, who’s known for his intense personal attachment to his projects, sometimes to his detriment, Kurtzman and Orci are guys occasional capable of good work (the first Abrams Star Trek, Mission Impossible 3), but mostly known for being involved in every third movie that comes out, most of them crap (hell, they even produced The Proposal – as well as Ender’s Game, Now You See Me…).
Basically, when a massive, faceless corporation announces that it’s going to expand the comic book universe it has the rights to, because that’s the most logical, algorithm-driven decision with the best chance of maximizing profits, they usually want to tape a human face to the end of that tentacle, a la Joss Whedon for Marvel, or Chris Nolan and David S. Goyer for Warner Bros, who people feel comfortable giving their money to. Kurtzman and Orci just seem like guys attached to a million projects with no connection between them other than money. The most interesting thing about Orci was his wackadoo conspiracy nut Twitter account, and he deleted that.
This is a bubble waiting to burst isn’t it?
Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be the canary in the coal mine.
Or the raccoon in the coal mine. Whatever.
“OUTTA THE HOLE!”
Maybe Sony’s taking the Jack Donaghy “TANK IT!” approach.
This is the ultimate bubble
of ultimate destiny
Good guys and explosions
as far as the eye can see
Only one will survive
I wonder who it will be
This is the ultimate bubble
of ultimate destiny
Kurtzman and Orci are just slapping their names on stuff at this point, right? That, or they’re secretly robots who never sleep.
But goddammit, I love Fringe and Sleepy Hollow, so I can’t hate them too much. Maybe they should just stick to TV.
Roberto Orci has gone on rants about 9/11 and the Boston bombings being inside jobs (the latter made during the crisis) and told Star Trek fans on their own website to go “fuck themselves” for daring to criticize his writing.
Also, they’re are just horrible, terrible hacks.
I liked Fringe too and Sleepy Hollow is delightfully stupid, but yes, we *should* hate them. Very, VERY much.
Nah, they can be as crazy as they want. Fringe became one of my all time favorite shows, I love the shit out of Iron Man 3 and Abrams’ Star Trek, etc. Even if they write crap from time to time I’m at the very least intrigued when they write something.
I couldn’t care less what they do outside of their work, and telling Star Trek fans who whine about the new movies to “go fuck themselves” is something I do any chance I get so good on him for that.
edit: Mission Impossible 3, not Iron Man 3.
This doesn’t need to be that complicated. Spider-Man 3: Spider-Man fights Venom and wins. Spider-Man 4: Spider-Man is forced to team up with Venom to fight Carnage. IT WORKED FOR ROCKY, SORT OF.
I’m down with this?
I love how boring they are making the franchise seem. “Brain trust?” Wtf?
“Hey Johnson, I’m gonna need the sinister six by EOD”
Fine, maybe they can get tentacle-porny and have Dr. Octopus teach a young Peter Parker how to use his third web shooter. The Mighty Feklahr is just going to keep flogging this until something sticks!
And by “this” you mean your junk? And by “sticks” you mean mucus? Right? Isn’t that how it works?!
Close, but no cigar! (Hint: He wants something to stick to the wall…AW THWIP THWIP THWIP!)
“Hey Disney, we’re gonna keep the Spider-man film franchise for a few more years, okay?” -Sony
“HAHA, just kidding. We’re keeping Spider-man forever!
-Sony
Maybe we will get to see Spidey’s epic fantasy football battles with The Vulture!
Then he’ll dunk a basketball on Dr. Octopus, while constant fart noises play in the background.
Sony seems intent on pimping out poor, aging Spider-Man out into the streets. Eyeliner running down his face, lipstick smeared all over his face, runs in his stockings, begging moviegoers if they want a date until the day he’s found dead behind a dumpster. Needle jutting out of his arm.
I found this scenario erotic.
You know, this could be a whole lot worse. I mean, these things are already so bloated at this point (too many characters, not enough development, at least 20 minutes too long) that imagine if one studio had the rights to everything Marvel. There’s no way in hell they’d be able to avoid the temptation to cram all of the Avengers, X-Men, and Spider-verse into one huge travesty of a movie.
At least this way we get 3 separate streams of slightly less crappy stuff.
(To be truthful, I happen to enjoy all three of these movie universes and would probably even hand over my monies for something that includes all three, but they are what they are – fun, if you’re into that kind of thing, shitty wastes of time if you aren’t. I guess what I’m trying to say is I’m happy we don’t get a 3 hour movie where every character gets only 4 minutes of screen time.)
Maybe they can flash back to the year 2000 and show a very Young Republican Spidey trying to keep Rhino from campaigning for the democrats! “GORE! GORE! GOOOOORE!”
I am going to see my psychiatrist in a couple hours, gotta get the weird out so they don’t lock me up. Then again, my psychiatrist is a woman and no one will miss her if she’s dead.
Great Caeser’s Ghost! It’s Friday the 13th and guess Who just happens to have a hockey mask and a machete??? This is going to be the best psychiatrist visit ever.
Bonerfide dursting.
I’m happy to report to all Filmdrunkards that while no actual psychiatrists have gone missing, Gabriel Byrne is feared dead and my faith in Feklhr’s grip on reality has been shattered, which is tonights true tragedy
Please, allow me to undurst you. I haven’t been good for anything else yet today.
I’m gonna just sit here and wait for something non-comic book-related to pop up.
And detailed news of a dead psychiatrist.
Fuck. Something non-comic-or-Hobbit-related. Too late?
Sorry. :-/
It’s ok, I can wait – I’ll just keep waiting…
I CAN HOLD MY BREATH FOR A LONG, LONG TIME!
The only “Brain Trust” I want to see making movies is the Janitor, the Todd, Sweaty Teddy, and Dr. Doug Murphy from Scrubs
…Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, fine pink mist and bullet exiting the back of my skull
Ask Orci and he’ll tell you the bullet came from the Grassy Knoll.
I’m having the Spiderman’s over for dinner later. It’s a nice guiness braised brisket. I’ll ask them what they think.
Won’t it be a problem when there are more villains than heroes in this world? Who does he have on his side? Black Cat, Silver Sable and…Morbius?
Oh s**t! We’re going to get the movie version of the 90’s animated Spider-man.
[youtu.be]
I’ll be interested once they include Garfield from A TAle Of Two Kitties into the mix. Otherwise fuck this lame Johnny come lately bullshit.