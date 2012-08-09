22 Years Later, Sony Is Making An ALF Movie

For a TV show that lasted only 4 seasons, ALF has surprisingly managed to stay occasionally relevant during the 22 years since it went off the air. That’s probably because the show’s creator, Paul Fusco, has done everything that he can to keep people talking about it, because it’s all he ever did. Fusco’s resilience is actually why we’re talking about the tale of Gordon Shumway today, because he has signed a deal to finally bring Melmac’s most favorite immigrant to the big screen for an ALF movie.

So, why now when – aside from a TV movie, Simpsons joke, a talk show on TV Land, an appearance on The O’Reilly Factor, and maybe some mentions on Best Week Ever – nobody has really cared about life without ALF for two decades? Fusco thinks that his furry alien puppet is more important than ever, because just sign the check, Sony.

“ALF could be more outspoken now than ever, because the world is a whole different place than the ’80s. And I think the character still stands up and certainly has more to say now than ever. I think we would approach it in a fresh way. I don’t think we would duplicate the TV show, but I think we would maybe put it in a storyline where we would explain how ALF got here and put him with a new family and let the character speak for himself.” (Via Screen Rant)

I loved ALF when it was on NBC from 1986 to 1990. My friends and I thought it was awesome, but that’s because we were 7 and stupid. So I get where Fusco is coming from, because today’s kids are dumber than ever, so why not try to get a new generation hooked on an alien creature that eats cats?

At first, my reaction to this news was, “What the f*ck, why is Sony Pictures (which I love) trying to wipe its ass with my childhood again?” But as I always say, there’s no point in being outraged because everything that we’ve ever loved will be re-made and milked to death for the sake of a dollar. So I hope that Fusco and Jordan Kerner (The Smurfs, George of the Jungle, Inspector Gadget, my vomit) see this as an opportunity to lean more toward 21 Jump Street and less, well, anything that Kerner has previously done.

Obligatory Simpsons ALF pogs image: