Sony Has Officially Canceled The Release Of ‘The Interview’

It is official: the so-called Guardians of Peace have succeeded in making sure that The Interview doesn’t have a theatrical release. After their threats to make us remember September 11, 2001 by launching attacks on U.S. theaters showing the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy, the GoP were able to watch with presumably sh*t-eating grins as rival studios wagged their fingers at Sony for not pulling The Interview and especially when the nation’s top five theater chains all agreed to drop the film.

And now the mission is reportedly complete, as Reuters delivered the news of the death blow.

Sony says it canceled release of 'The Interview' in light of the decision by the majority theaters not to show the film #breaking — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) December 17, 2014

There have been rumors that Sony is considering a Video on Demand launch for The Interview, so it’s not like this is going to be the film that terrorism erased. However, from the studio executives to us lowly fans with our $10 to spend, there can’t be too many people who are pleased about this. Except the A-holes, obviously. Whoever they are.