Sony Has Officially Canceled The Release Of ‘The Interview’

It is official: the so-called Guardians of Peace have succeeded in making sure that The Interview doesn’t have a theatrical release. After their threats to make us remember September 11, 2001 by launching attacks on U.S. theaters showing the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy, the GoP were able to watch with presumably sh*t-eating grins as rival studios wagged their fingers at Sony for not pulling The Interview and especially when the nation’s top five theater chains all agreed to drop the film.
And now the mission is reportedly complete, as Reuters delivered the news of the death blow.
There have been rumors that Sony is considering a Video on Demand launch for The Interview, so it’s not like this is going to be the film that terrorism erased. However, from the studio executives to us lowly fans with our $10 to spend, there can’t be too many people who are pleased about this. Except the A-holes, obviously. Whoever they are.
Seems appropriate: [m.youtube.com]
That’s fucked up.
I don’t like any kind of precedent this might set.
Agreed my friend. Now someone can point and say “If it worked for these guys, it can work for us.”
If it makes you feel any better, Death of a President got a similar treatment by Americans when it was released in 2006.
Thanks Sony, for letting the Terrorists win.
the theaters were given the choice by sony to play it or not. as per the usual agreement if sony says play the movie they are contractually obligated to play it. by giving them the choice sony wanted them to say no thanks so they can be like we didnt give in to the threats no one wanted to play it so we had to end it
the funny part is i’m sure these hackers aren’t even north korean. i bet inbetween leaking movies and emails they are on 4 chan posting gore and calling people the n word.
Replace gore with child porn, and it’s more accurate
And now terrorists have learned threatening the American people doesn’t work, so all they have to do is threaten American businesses and the Lawyers will do their work for them. All about the liability yo!
Yup. Sony and the theater don’t care that someone could get hurt, they only care that someone might sue them if they do. And then they’d have to sue each other to determine who should pay.
Since when does threatening the American people not work? Everybody was totally cool with giving up their rights and getting torture-happy after 9/11.
Where were these so-called “Guardians of Peace” (Such an ironic name considering they have been threatening terrorism against movie theaters.) when that piece of shit Red Dawn remake came out a few years ago? You know the one in which the invading army was North Korea?
And Team America: World Police.
Most terrorist groups have ironic names.
There is more to this than we know (obviously). They really flinched when those emails got leaked.
As if we all weren’t going to wait for it to be on torrent sites anyway.
So two shitty Spider Man movies and now this. Get it together, Sony.
This is some serious bullshit. I don’t care what movie it is, not releasing based on some bitch online threat? GODDAMN IT AMERICA, WE HAVE BIGGER BALLS THAN THIS.
Once the major theater chains said they weren’t going to carry it, its fate was sealed. Sony was just putting a sick dog out of its misery at this point. $44 million plus all the marketing spending and cost of the film prints and shit. God what a waste.
This will be screened next year at some producer’s Holiday party along with The Day the Clown Cried. BYOB.
The halftime show for the Superbowl this year should be the Kim Jong Un death scene on a loop. Katy Perry is already going to be there!
“They let the terrorists win”
Right. Because risking human lives over a movie will do wonders for Sony’s reputation. And totally worth it.
Someone could get hurt!
Because the movie!
Hurt someone’s feelings!
I love how all the bravery in this thread has seemingly forgotten about aurora.
Yes, that’s probably why it’s a well known fact that we should ALWAYS NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS.
Or what’s that saying again, GIVE THEM AN INCH, THEY’LL BE SATISFIED WITH IT.
Right, because we should stop going outside and doing anything cause you know psychos and assholes?
@Underball Aurora wasn’t in response to anything though.
There is a pretty good amount of fail in this post.
It doesn’t matter what aurora was “for”. Theater chains will simply not risk threats of mass casualties for some dumb stoner comedy that will probably bomb and lose money anyway.
and everybody else going to the movies this or next weekend who wants no part of this dumb movie shouldn’t be subject to threats because a handful of shit talking fake brave internet tough guys can pound their chests talking about “you’re letting the terrorists win”.
the release of this movie is NOWHERE NEAR as important as the peace of mind that you prevented something stupid and dangerous. It’s a dumb stoner comedy. Nobody fucking cares about this movie except stoned out service industry burnout morons.
Movie theaters are private businesses. As much as people would say “we shouldn’t negotiate with terrorists” the theater owners shouldn’t be bullied by a tiny minority of potential moviegoers either, by being forced to exhibit something they choose not to, FOR WHATEVER REASON.
Except there is zero risk and we all know it.
I totally agree with Underball and NORTH KOREA I HATE YOU SO MUCH FOR THAT.
It’s not about the fucking specific movie, what’s the movie being a “stoner comedy” have to do with the topic at hand? The issue I think many of us have with this, is that it’s setting a precedent for the future. What’s next after this group realizes it can scare us out of showing a fucking movie in our own country?
So anytime a movie is released that people don’t like we’re gonna shelve it? What’s stopping people from just coming up with a fake terrorist name and threatening to blow shit up if a movie with a controversial subject is released? What’s stopping pro-lifers from emailing bomb threats to theaters that shows a movie with the main subject being about abortion? Or religious fanatics emailing threats because a movie like Gods and Kings is released and so on and so on.
The wise thing would have been to look into the threat, trace the email and see who’s behind it, if it’s that serious then yea cancel it, if it’s not then release the film. This movie wouldn’t have bombed, there were people I know including myself who would have gone to the movies to see this on Christmas Day. Something that would have been that widespread I seriously fucking doubt anything would have happened, instead of pussying out and giving every easily offended asshole some room to fuck with more releases they don’t agree with, you call their bluff and release the film.
Sony has now started a slippery slope.
in case any of you chest beating tough guys haven’t been looking at real world news, it’s all over the real news. It’s not 4chan or some script kiddies. it was really NK.
you really want to start a war over a fucking James Franco movie? Really?
For Sony this has more to do with not pissing off China who have grudgingly accepted responsibility for babysitting NK on the international stage.
The Interview was never going to make much in foreign box office but a pissed of North Korea means a cautious and pissed off China, which means the foreign box office of future Sony blockbusters could be held hostage. From a business standpoint, shelving a low-grossing comedy makes total sense.
The US government letting broad 9/11 style threats against its citizens and international hackers slide is another thing altogether.
@Underball, North Korea has been acting like they’re going to destroy America for years. Kim Jung Il’s birthday used to be themed every year with images of the American government being crushed by the powerful North Korean armies (it cost like half their GDP). In reality, they can barely fuel the tanks to parade around Pyongyang, and we could knock out their regime in a couple days.
People on the internet make these stupid threats every day, and NK isn’t much different. As awful as they are, they know they’re never going to make a real movie against the US or they will be crushed. We don’t cower to these kinds of ridiculous threats. You suck at America.
As crazy and stupid as we think Kim Jong Un is, he is smart enough to not get in a war with the Americans. It’s a blank threat.
It’s not like the Americans have a naval base around Korea where if they knew GOP was Korean and the GOP were to attack, there wouldn’t be a quick response.
As long as it wasn’t an invasion, China would let that shit fly.
The fact that it’s a stoner comedy is relevant to the fact that it will be hard to enjoy the movie if you’re devoting even 1% of your concentration to the possibility of getting killed while you’re watching it. Aurora is a pretty good analogy because even if NK doesn’t send it’s elite spies or whatever, every screening of this thing would be a lunatic magnet.
As has been noted, a VOD release still makes a lot of sense.
Same studio that delayed the release of Spider-Man after 9/11.
Terrorists – 3 Sony – 0
Didn’t they do that to add in a bunch of 9/11 bonding scenes?
Spider built a web between the Twin Towers
If this is going to be On Demand only, please add an extra scene where Kim gets killed in the same horrible manner that South Park killed and resurrected and then killed again – Chef.
This is because I am childish and I am pissed that the terrorist threat worked to shelve this film. Hope terrorism won’t be able to continually influence the way the smaller part of our world (like going to see stupid movies) will work in the future.
Now if we can just get them to cancel the release of Annie and Into the Woods it will be a true Christmas Miracle.
Cowards..the terrorists have won.
Cowards…the 4chan bronies have won.
fify
I wonder if southpark will address this
South Park’s season ended last week. So, no.
Congrats, Republicans! You’re not the most ridiculous GOP who likes to shut shit down anymore.
As far as far reaching and vastly more important implications I think the OG GOP still wins out.
Only Matt Stone and Trey Parker get to make movies about killing the North Korean leader.
If it gets it on demand sooner, I’m actually pretty pleased.
Is this a worldwide pull though? Or just America?
Just Eunuch America.
Nice job, Sony
Fuckin what? Seriously? Fuck off Sony, and both GOPs
Are people seriously pissed that they cancelled this movie all together? A movie with Rogen & Franco two unfunny fucks and people are really that fucking pissed?
It’s not about the specific movie; it’s about the idea that a small group of people can use anonymous threats to censor art. If you like any movies or the freedom to dissent and satirize dictatorships, then you should be that pissed.
United States of pant-shitters
So it won’t be released at all? No DVD, VOD, iTunes? Nothing?
So it seems: [variety.com]
The logic on that one is not clear to me. I was willing to watch it on VOD and risk having a hijacked plane crash into my house–as the oracle predicted.
This doesn’t bode well for that script I sold to Happy Madison where Kevin James plays a lonely guy who makes an international connection on OK Cupid, only to discover he’s been flirting with a trans-gender Vladmir Putin.
This is ths sstupidest thing I’ve heard all day. Not exactly Sony’s fault if no one was going to show it but there was no reason for theaters to give in to North Korea. This makes us all look weak and will lose Sony a lot of money. The studio head and the people running those theaters should all be fired.
It’s North Korea when the fuck have we ever taken North Korea seriously since the 1950s?
I am very bored of this bullshit propaganda on both parties parts. It’s a movie. Grow up. It’s not real. Fuck both sides of this dumb debate. You are both little vaginas with very overgrown bushes. I hate everyone involved in this. Entertainment is fun. Sony is the goddam worst.
Putting things into larger perspective, the same people who’ve been going on for a decade now about how the Iraq invasion was illegitimate (and I agree with them) and borne out of dumb dumb tough guy “kill the terrists” GOP rhetoric are now fully on board with the same stupid “we don’t n’goshee8 wit terrists” GOP nonsense.
Over a dumb stoner comedy movie.
What the fuck is wrong with you people?
Still agree. The dissonance is so cognitive.
So, I just created my account to voice my opinion. Seriously people!!!!…it’s a James Franco/ Seth Rogen comedy! Period! It’s a movie…get over it!
What about a film like Zero Dark Thirty? That film depicted the killlimg of A-qaieda’s top leader yet it was released to critical acclaim. This is a cowardly and spineless effort by Sony to appear political correct, yet it appears more so as a moment of weakness and cowardice. This is a comedic film, not a declaration of war. Let’s keep things in perspective here…
In all fairness the North Korea’s don’t really know what “comedy” and “satire” is.
If you want to blame anybody for the theatrical cancellation, look to the theater chains. Sony had nowhere to release the thing. If they opened it in a small number of theaters, each one would be a higher profile target (the risk wouldn’t be spread out. Whatever).
Awesome precedent being set! Who do I have to threaten to make sure Ghostbusters 3 never sees the light of day?
And is there anything we can do about Melissa McCarty while we’re at it?
This song totally sums u my feelings about this whole thing.
United States of America? More like EUNUCH States of America!
Pretty sure that Franco just did his most meta project yet. His Dicknose game is legit, son.
I am so disgusted with Sony right now!!! Good job sony way to honor our military & constitution!!! Giving into terrorist threats come on makes me wonder what sony is really hiding!!! Lets all boycott Sony maybe then they’ll get the message… We are mad as HELL & we’re not going to take it anymore!!!
Okay it’s official, everyone who feels some type of way with Sony because theater chains decided not to risk showing The Interview are from this moment on, fucking idiots. Sony decided not to release the film AFTER major theater companies decided not to risk it. Learn about the root of the problem and then start the name calling. It’s not Sony’s fault. It’s not Seth Rogen and James Franco’s fault. It’s not even fill in the blank movie theater’s fault. It’s the Guardians of Peace fault. How can so many people be so stupid and accuse anyone BUT the group responsible?
Actually if this movie is shelved like they say it is and it never gets released on VOD or anything of that sort for the foreseeable future, then it’s completely Sony’s fault.
I wish North Korea had complained about “Annie.”
[petitions.whitehouse.gov]
