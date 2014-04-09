Sony Is Optioning ‘Flash Boys,’ Michael Lewis’s Factiest Book Yet

I just finished reading Michael Lewis’s latest book, Flash Boys, which is not about me and Burnsy’s Magic Mike cover group, despite the title. It’s actually about the modern stock market, specifically, the world of high-frequency trading, and the elaborate schemes those traders have used to game a now fully-computerized system. The book only came out March 31st, and already Variety reports that Sony is nearing a movie deal.
Sony Pictures is nearing a movie rights deal on Michael Lewis’ “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt” with Scott Rudin (pictured above) and Eli Bush producing.
I’m a big Michael Lewis fan, and I’m always impressed with the way he manages to write entertainingly about subjects I otherwise probably wouldn’t be interested in, especially for such a mainstream writer (try getting through a Tom Friedman book without blowing your brains out). Hollywood clearly loves him, having already turned his research-heavy bestsellers Moneyball and The Blind Side into Oscar-winning, money-spewing schmaltz, where a black boy changes Sandra Bullock’s life and Brad Pitt learns to love his daughter when she sings him a song from a jeans commercial. Flash Boys is even more fact-heavy than those, with long sections dedicated to explaining the minutiae of how high-frequency traders use “front running” to drive up prices on trades in fractions of seconds. Making any kind of coherent movie out of that will be a supreme challenge.
In The Blind Side and Moneyball, Hollywood turned central figures in each book into traditional movie protagonists, which I assume will be the plan with Brad Katsuyama in Flash Boys, a very Billy Beane-like character. Katsuyama was a trader at RBC in Canada who first began researching high-frequency trading when he noticed funky price changes after the switch to an all-digital market. He eventually discovered that most people on Wall Street didn’t understand how high-frequency trading worked, or that they were being screwed, and he gathered a team of math-genius misfits to help him start his own exchange where they would use what they knew to try to thwart front running and other shady practices. It was a great book, and I’m curious to see what they do with it, but if I have to see it turned into a movie where the emotional climax is him crying at his daughter’s birth or drawing a equations on a window I’m going to start hucking turds at the screen like a monkey.
I’m going to start hucking turds at the screen like a monkey.
Want to go together?
Do you bring them with you in a plastic bag, or are they produced on-site? Just curious.
Hmm…Brad Katsuyama…”gathered a team of math-genius misfits”…I smell a Revenge of the Nerds style farce, with Hollywood’s premiere Asian comedy actor in the leading role.
Ladies and gentlemen, Flash Boys starring…Ken Jeong!
I was actually wondering what Long Duk Dong is up to these days. I bet he’s available.
I’m only about 1/2 way through it and it’s good and all, but it sounds like it would make for a supremely boring movie.
I vote for having Charlie Kaufman adapt it, a la The Orchid Thief.
He could adapt mein kampf and everyone would line up to see it. Actually, that’s a great idea. I gotta make a phone call.
"Flash Boys" quickly descends into a noir piece when Brad Katsuyama exposes himself to a blind person and is dubbed "Mopery Boy".
I can’t wait to see RBC portrayed as “the little bank that could,” while Katsuyama (played by Max Minghella) tries to avenge his father’s death. (He was wrapped in fiber cable and dumped in the Hudson by the BATS exchange.)
Can’t they just make a gritty reboot of Flashdance?
ps. who is shocked this hasn’t happened yet.
I would like to offer 10 American dollars toward your project and may i suggest Selena Gomez as your lead.
Not having read the book, at first glance this sounds like a Wolf of Wall Street kinda thing. The Bull of Wall Street? The Balls of Wall Street?
It’s the anti Wolf of Wall Street. I am happy that for once Canadians can be known for something other than Rob Ford again.