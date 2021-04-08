Tony Thinks Globally, Adulters Locally In The Latest Sopranos On Pod Yourself A Gun

Click to download here.

Green Grove Plastics And Tell-Tale Acrylics.

For this very special episode of Pod Yourself A Gun, Matt and Vince are joined by their coolest, handsomest, most shredded guest yet to discuss the Sopranos season four episode eight, “Mergers and Acquisitions.” Who is this iconic sex-symbol special guest? None other than Los Angeles-based comedian from The Reactivaders podcast and producer of PYAG, Brent Flyberg (sono io, stunad).

Sort of ironic to have such a universally-beloved figure as guest to talk about this episode of The Sopranos considering how much of the plot centers on Paulie’s mom’s status as a social pariah at the Green Grove retirement center. Take it from me, Nucci, if you want people to like you, put your teeth in, stop crying, and stop snitching.

A highlight so far in season four, the episode also has Tony asking some big questions about human sexuality. What is sex? Is it more than just penisary contact with a Volvo? And how raw can your proto-Youtube prankster goomar rub your colleague’s penis with a cheese grater before she is off limits? Find out by listening now. Solid B+ episode with an A++ guest.

If you don’t leave a five-star review on Apple Podcasts, you cannot sit with us at lunch.

Subscribe to Pod Yourself A Gun on Apple Podcasts.

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want, AND if you sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier, you can bask in the glory of hearing your name on the podcast, like this week’s newest subscribers, Bayside and The Chef.

-Description by @brentflyberg.