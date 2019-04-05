Was Father Phil Premature Or Just Nauseous? ‘Pod Yourself A Gun’ Episode Five Is Live

Click to download here.

This week on Pod Yourself A Gun (in which we rewatch and discuss the Sopranos episode by episode), we had our first controversy of the show. At 39 minutes of this episode, does Father Phil jizz his pants or just get nauseous? I’ve started a Twitter poll where you can weigh in yourself. Or, sound off in the comments, as they say. Anyway…

In “College,” The Sopranos basically became the critically acclaimed blueprint for future prestige TV dramas that makes it worth doing a whole podcast about. It’s when the show first came into its own. After a series of sitcommy, lighter-but-solid episodes, Tony takes Meadow to tour colleges in Maine, where he sees an infamous snitch. Meanwhile, Carmella tries to come to terms with the guilt of being a mob wife during her emotional one-night stand with Father Phil.

Francesca Fiorentini from The Bitchuation Room and The Young Turks joins Matt Lieb and I in the studio this week to discuss the episode, with all your favorite segments: the Wayback Machine, It’s the 90s, Bada B-Stories, and Gabba Va Fongool. We get an explanation of “Ugotz” from Stevie B, and for the first time ever on Pod Yourself A Gun, your voicemails. You can leave us a voicemail at 415 275 0030, support us at Patreon.com/Frotcast, and don’t forget to rate and review on iTunes! It really helps our visibility. Thank you all for listening, and as always, va fongool.