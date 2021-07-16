Discussing Sopranos 502, ‘Rat Pack,’ With Alison Rosen On Pod Yourself A Gun

Click to download here.

Snitches and Rat Packs

Please, pull up a chair, take off your hat with the tiny microphone hidden inside, and listen to the latest episode of Pod Yourself A Gun. Alison Rosen of the Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend and Childish podcasts joins Matt and Vince to talk about The Sopranos season five episode two, “The Rat Pack.”

As the world’s only Sopranos podcast, it’s our responsibility to point out that the title of this episode Has two meanings. It refers to the trio of iconic crooners seen in the collage Jack Massarone gives to Tony in the first scene, but also Jack Massarone, Ray Curto and Adriana, who are ratting on Tony to the FBI. One phrase with two meanings? That’s modern art, baby.

Tony makes it clear that he’s not a fan of art, which makes Alison, Matt, and Vince ask each other if that’s the writers way of showing disdain for these meathead characters who can’t appreciate art. Tony f*cks a lot, eats meats, and is strong, which is exactly the kind of guy a scrawny, dorky writer-type would hate, so maybe they are onto something.

Some other questions that we try to answer on the pod: Where do mafia guys get the dead rats to stuff into their dead snitch’s mouths? Is Tony fat, wide, or Sicilian husky? Is Vince’s heart too pure to win a game of poker? Can Matt effectively mansplain crypto to Alison? Listen now to find out.

