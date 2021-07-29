PFT Commenter Joins Pod Yourself A Gun To Discuss ‘Sopranos’ 505, A Very Special Episode About Gossip

Click to download here.

Tony Please Don’t Cuck Me Just Because You Can

Writer and podcaster PFT Commenter from Pardon My Take joins Matt & Vince to teach you how to get a second slice at The House of Prime Rib and also talk about The Sopranos season five episode five “Irregular Around the Margins.”

If you’re worried about spoilers, first of all, I’m surprised you’re still listening, but skip the first seven minutes. There, you’ve been warned.

Adriana’s got stress-induced IBS because of the war in the Middle East and Christopher is not a sympathetic partner. As pointed out in the podcast, Christoper is a collection of bad boyfriend clichés, which is maybe why everyone believed that she would hook up with Tony. It really looked like they were going to do it, if they hadn’t been in that car accident. This has the guys wondering, is it possible for two people to go on a late night coke run platonically? That conversation dovetails into a surprisingly detailed discussion of the attractiveness of every Flinstones character (turns out they’re all pretty hot).

