Talking ‘The Telltale Moozadell’ And Lady Gaga’s Sopranos Cameo With Samer Kalaf

AJ Soprano has never seen a gutter but he has seen The Matrix.

This week on Pod Yourself A Gun, Samer Kalaf, Managing Editor of Defector Media, joins Matt and Vince to talk about one of their favorite subjects: beautiful little idiot AJ Soprano. Samer sets the bar high for future guests by not only taking notes for episode 3 season 9, “The Telltale Moozadell,” but he’s actually seen all of The Sopranos.

The episode itself is near perfect (solid B+), and features a young Lady Gaga as one of the girls AJ is trying to impress when he goes all Fred Durst and breaks stuff in the school late at night (on his mother’s birthday?!?). The fellas learn from Vince’s wife that unlike young men, not all young women go through a needless destruction phase. Good for them, I guess, but everyone should get to break one window in their life just to feel that power.

Speaking of power, Gloria can’t resist the power of Tony’s raw, animal sexuality, even at the zoo, when he’s surrounded by gorillas with the exact same posture and body type. Can Tony resist the urge to recognize his mother’s traits in Gloria?

Resist the urge to break stuff long enough to listen and leave a five star review on Apple Podcasts. (-written by Brent Flyberg)

