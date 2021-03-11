Discussing The Sopranos Fat-Acceptance Episode With PattyMo On Pod Yourself A Gun 404

Click to download here.

Johnny Sack Loves His Curvy Wife

As a teenager, Johnny Sack was often teased by his friends for his attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) stunad might refer to as “chubby” or even “fat.” Then, as he became a made man and started to educate himself on issues such as feminism and how the mafia marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, no 90lb moles on their ass), he realized Ralphie Cifaretto needed to die. Hear all about it on the latest episode of Pod Yourself A Gun. Matt and Vince are joined by Patrick Monahan from the What A Time To Be Alive podcast to discuss season 4 episode 4 of the Sopranos, “The Weight.”

We are officially at the halfway point, folks. This is episode 43 of 86, and as discussed on the podcast, maybe a low point for the series. Still a watch-worthy episode with a great Furio shirt and the introduction of some hitmen who have a real elderly McPoyles vibe, but as Patrick points out, it’s the closest the Sopranos comes to making a Frasier-style farce where everyone is saved by their own grace. It doesn’t make sense for these sociopaths. For these reasons, the episode receives the lowest grade the podcast has ever handed out – a solid B+.

