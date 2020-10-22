Meadow Has Roommate Trouble In Of The Best ‘Sopranos’ Episodes Ever, ‘University’

Click to download here.

Are You Not Bread Pies Now? Pod Yourself a Gun covers The Sopranos season 3 episode 6, “University”

On this week’s episode of Pod Yourself a Gun, one of the surviving co-founders of the Filmdrunk Frotcast joins Matt and Vince to talk about The Sopranos season 3 episode 6, “University.” Brendan is on the show and Marone! He’s a big-a meatball!

The episode features one of the best one-episode characters in The Sopranos’ run, Tracee. Poor, sweet Tracee. Ralphie could never love her as much as he loved the movie Gladiator (remember when that guy gets hit with the spike thing and chunks of his head go flying? That was so phat). Really there are a lot of examples of men and boys being bad in their own unique ways in this episode. Ralphie is an absolute psycho, Georgie at the Bada Bing is making the girls do him personal favors to get into the VIP room, and we learn Noah is a limo-liberal f*ckboi.

Im dead serious, if THIS doesn’t earn a write up in multiple magazines for me and @VinceMancini’s sopranos podcast, I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/nhd8p9E44M — The Internet Wasn’t Worth It (@mattlieb) October 14, 2020

Come to this week’s podcast for the analysis you know and love, but stay for the premiere of what will be remembered as the Western canon’s most influential Sopranos-inspired Kinks parody song. Write the next verse and put it in a five star review on iTunes. (-Brent Flyberg)

