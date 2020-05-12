Is ‘Knights In White Satin Armor’ The Best Sopranos Episode Ever?

Click to download here.

Back when we started this crazy Sopranos rewatch podcast all those year ago, “Knights In White Satin” was exactly the kind of episode we had in mind. Episode 12 of season two, this one really is one of the greatest Sopranos episodes ever, easily a top fiver. It introduces all sorts of new and interesting characters, from Jackie Aprile’s son Jackie Jr. to Irina’s cousin, the one-legged chain-smoking Svetlana (one of my favorite characters in all the Sopranos canon) whose boyfriend romantically picked her up off the floor at the Gap store. But for the most part, episode 212 is an entirely self-contained miniature movie, with fully developed plotlines, complete character arcs, big twists, and satisfying resolutions. I bet you didn’t think Richie and Janice’s wedding was going to turn out like that, did you! If you’re a Sopranos virgin looking for one episode to get you hooked, check out this one, I’m friggin’ tellin’ you over heah.

As always we have your hosts, comedian Matt Lieb from Newsbroke and me, Vince Mancini, and this week we also welcome sportswriter Dave Schilling (ESPN, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, The Guardian), currently of the Full Court Chat podcast. We go through every plotline in Bada B Stories, countdown our favorite scenes, and explain those bits you may have missed. We hope you enjoy it, but in case you don’t, va fongool.

