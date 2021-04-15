Tony Soprano’s Horse Gets Clipped In Pod Yourself A Gun 409, With Mike Falzone

Click to download here.

RIP, Pie-O-My

Take a break from studying for your dementia test to listen to the latest Pod Yourself A Gun with comedian and podcaster Mike Falzone from the Welcome To Our Podcast and Dynamic Banter podcasts as well as Final Space on Adult Swim. Mike joins Matt and Vince to talk about the Sopranos season four episode nine, “Whoever Did This.”

Definitely the only episode of The Sopranos to feature a goat staring directly into camera, it’s also noteworthy for a couple significant deaths – a horse and a jackass (insert rimshot here).

Besides the deaths, there are a couple other close calls. Ralphie’s son Justin takes an arrow to the throat playing Lord of the Rings and ends up in the hospital. If only his father had been more present and taught him how to play Gladiator instead, the kid would not be a vegetable. Is it okay to call someone a vegetable? As Matt points out in the pod, it feels wrong to say, but no one bats an eye.

Junior takes a tumble down the stairs and hits his head pretty hard. He’s responsive but doesn’t seem the same. He’s still got jokes though. Like Mike & Vince mention, old Italian men go to the grave doing bits and stock one-liners.