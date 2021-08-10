Discussing Steve Buscemi’s Greatest Sopranos Performance, ‘Sentimental Education’ On Pod Yourself A Gun

Click to download here.

Tony B. Throwing It All Away

On the newest edition of PYAG, Anna Hossnieh from the Ethnically Ambiguous podcast and Deckheads on Twitch joins Matt & Vince to talk about The Sopranos season five, episode six “Sentimental Education.”

The episode, penned by Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, feels personal. Everyone thinks AJ’s teacher, Mr. Wegler, is gay because he reads stuff like Madam Bovary, so Weiner is like, oh yeah? Well this guy everyone thinks is gay just because he likes literature? Guess what, he’s shtupping your wife, Tony.

Also Tony B. throws his fresh start away for twelve thousand dollars and Anna points out that Carmela’s view of AJ’s intelligence is so low that she’s worried he won’t get into Arizona State. Take that, Sun Devils, you’re AJ-level dumb.

Tell us what you think of Matt’s favorite film, The Aviator, in a five-star review on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Pod Yourself A Gun on Apple Podcasts

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030

Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want, AND if you sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier, you can bask in the glory of hearing your name on the podcast like this week’s newest members: The Recliner, The Cosby Show, and Farrakhan.

-Description by Brent Flyberg.