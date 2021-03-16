Discussing The Sopranos Racehorse Episode With Stavros Halkias On ‘Pod Yourself A Gun’

This week, @stavvybaby from Cum Town swings by @PodYourselfAGun to talk “Pie-O-My” with me and @VinceMancini. We truly are the only Sopranos podcast in the game. Episode comes out Wednesday but our patrons can listen right now at https://t.co/o3o3PO6Ab8. pic.twitter.com/S7FAVLa1Wi — Matt Lieb? (@mattlieb) March 15, 2021

Tony Soprano is a horse boy on the latest Pod Yourself A Gun.

Stavros Halkias from the Cumtown and Pod Don’t Lie podcasts joins Matt and Vince to talk about The Sopranos season four, episode five, “Pie-O-My.” NOTE: We’re releasing this episode early for our Patrons at Patreon.com/Frotcast. For everyone else, it will be live on the free feed in a day or two.

Before we get too far, if you’re worried about spoilers, maybe don’t listen to this episode just yet. Put it on and leave the room so we can still wet our beaks a little bit, but some future events are mentioned. There — you were warned. If you listen to this episode and hear some stuff you didn’t want to hear, that’s on you. You had 20 years to prevent this. What were you waiting for, by the way? The show saved Stav’s life twice already. Meanwhile you were watching what? House of Cards? Louie? That Workaholics episode where Chris D’Elia plays himself? You’re sick in the head.

Anyways for all the cool, normal folks who already saw it or won’t get mad because they understand how time, television and the internet work, this is a fun episode. The guys talk about the shady origins of Stav and Vince’s surnames, the audacity of Janice Soprano, and some excuses to do heroin. They also listen to a couple voicemails and Stav offers his thoughts on who did 9/11.

If you love the podcast as much as David Chase loves fat jokes, take a seat, then get off the floor because you broke another chair, and leave a five star review on Apple Podcasts.

