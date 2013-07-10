Sorry Comic-Con, Disney Will Debut ‘Star Wars’ At Its Own D23 Expo

Senior Writer
07.10.13 10 Comments

Comic-Con 2013 gets underway next Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center in… *checks notes, Googles*… San Diego, and there is already a great deal of excitement surrounding what Disney and Marvel will unveil for the upcoming Thor and Captain America sequels. For example, check out this plain-but-new Captain America: The Winter Soldier poster that people spent most of the day yesterday freaking out about. Multiply that excitement by eleventy-billion and there’s Comic-Con.

Of course, a lot of people were also either wondering (or assuming) if Disney would have some special Star Wars treats for us, now that the House of Mouse is about to start force-feeding us all new episodes and stories. The answer? Hahahahaha, nope. Followed by a cash register sound, of course.

Three weeks after Disney presents its Marvel lineup and animated and television properties at the San Diego convention, Star Wars will make its Disney debut at D23. It will mark the franchise’s first appearance at an official Disney event since the Burbank studio bought Lucasfilm late last year. So far only retrospective events have been announced for the fan confab set for August 9-11 in Anaheim. Special fan experiences created for D23 by Lucasfilm include the Darth Vader: The Evolution Of A Villain exhibit and the Star Wars history panel Crash Course in the Force: Star Wars Saga 101 hosted by expert Pablo Hidalgo. (Via Deadline)

Basically, nobody has any idea what Disney might reveal at D23, but there’s a pretty good chance that it could involve casting news. Of course, my own HOTT GOSS sources have told me that Channing Tatum is in talks to star as Darth Deez Nutz, but I’ve had a pretty hard time locking down any information on him in the Star Wars database.

C Tates Darth

