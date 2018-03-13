This Week In Posters: Dazzling Character Posters Galore

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Blindspotting, which is basically a visual explanation of the title. Very cool. I’m assuming the film is just a montage of a bunch of these? Wait, no, it seems to have actors and stuff. I guess it’s, like, a metaphor or whatever.
I can’t really tell what she’s holding, but that’s a strong tagline. Is this a Bad Moms spinoff? I can’t tell what’s part of the Bad Moms expanded cinematic universe anymore.
Christopher Robin… Winnie the Pooh… a briefcase… wait, I think I’ve got it! It’s about Winnie The Pooh showing up in now-grown Christopher Robin’s life to create havoc. Kind of a reverse Drop Dead Fred situation. Or actually, I guess that would just be a regular Drop Dead Fred situation.
“A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.” [IMDb]
Ooh, do you think Christopher Robin is a workaholic, and Pooh teaches him to lighten up? I’m picturing Pooh throwing Christopher Robin’s Blackberry into a body of water while Christopher Robin yells “My whole life was in there!”
Anyway, good poster. We got all of that from a simple image. Also, be advised, Christopher Robin and Goodbye Christopher Robin are two different movies.
Okay, I’m intrigued. I like that “V”s are the devil and “T”s are crucifixes. One interesting note: I’m so used to meaningless and nonsensical horror movie taglines (“Inspired by true events!”) that I had to check IMDb to see if “the real thing” actually meant it was a documentary. Apparently, in this case it does.
“Is the Grinch having sex with that dog?” OMG. I don’t need to read anything else for the rest of the day.
John Krasinski will never be anyone but Jim from The Office to me.
That Christopher Robin tagline makes me think that the titular character is in hiding and Pooh is out to kill him for his past wrongdoings.
Oh god are they trying to get us used to calling Ludacris Chris Bridges now? Dwayne Johnson me once, shame on you.
I want to snuggle that rott standing behind Will Arnett so bad.
Did anyone else hear “generic Danny Glover throat sound” when you saw that poster of him?
I literally said “I’m too old for this s***” in his voice right as I read your comment.
When do you get to take Charley to see Isle of Dogs with other dogs?
C’mon Uproxx, let’s get the text NEXT to the thing that is describing/commenting on the thing we’re looking at, already.
Howabout that Sorry to Bother You cast!?
I read the synopsis for the Blindsiding poster as I noticed the Oakland tree. It’s a story about the intersection of race and class in a rapidly gentrifying Oakland. I hope it’s a good story because the production design will get ripped to shreds by Oakland hipsters. “Did you notice the fixie Blake was riding was totally a refurbed roadie?” “Yeah and the fake bud they smoked was complete schwag.”
I see The Grinch is going after that sweet Yogi Bear “Come in bears” marketing gold.
Natasha Lyonne’s transformation as Taylor Swift seems odd.
Are you complaining, Stylis Peppah?
@OhMyBalls I’m [checks Jezebel to ensure slang freshness] throwing…shade?
Thank god that Lowlife isn’t a third Kick-Ass sequel.
I’m annoyed on the actual Christopher Milne’s behalf. He hated Winnie the Pooh, and hated the association with himself. Over 20 years after he dies, Disney does this shit? Not cool Disney, not cool.
So everyone else is sorry to bother us, but Armie Hammer isn’t. Hmm.
Armie Hammer couldn’t bother me.
None of the new Ready Player One posters? Would’ve loved to hear your take on it.
Paul Whitehouse is brilliant!