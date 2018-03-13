This Week In Posters: Dazzling Character Posters Galore

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Blindspotting, which is basically a visual explanation of the title. Very cool. I’m assuming the film is just a montage of a bunch of these? Wait, no, it seems to have actors and stuff. I guess it’s, like, a metaphor or whatever.

I can’t really tell what she’s holding, but that’s a strong tagline. Is this a Bad Moms spinoff? I can’t tell what’s part of the Bad Moms expanded cinematic universe anymore.

Christopher Robin… Winnie the Pooh… a briefcase… wait, I think I’ve got it! It’s about Winnie The Pooh showing up in now-grown Christopher Robin’s life to create havoc. Kind of a reverse Drop Dead Fred situation. Or actually, I guess that would just be a regular Drop Dead Fred situation.

“A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.” [IMDb]

Ooh, do you think Christopher Robin is a workaholic, and Pooh teaches him to lighten up? I’m picturing Pooh throwing Christopher Robin’s Blackberry into a body of water while Christopher Robin yells “My whole life was in there!”

Anyway, good poster. We got all of that from a simple image. Also, be advised, Christopher Robin and Goodbye Christopher Robin are two different movies.

Okay, I’m intrigued. I like that “V”s are the devil and “T”s are crucifixes. One interesting note: I’m so used to meaningless and nonsensical horror movie taglines (“Inspired by true events!”) that I had to check IMDb to see if “the real thing” actually meant it was a documentary. Apparently, in this case it does.