South Carolina Woman Arrested For Selling VHS Porn Door-To-Door

One of the reasons that I haven’t watched any news programs in months is because it’s just depressing to see how many people in this country are hurting from the recession and how few people can find decent-paying jobs to care for their families. Even worse, when people try to go out and carve new paths for themselves, they’re usually just struck down by government-backed corporations, because the common man should never be allowed to take from the plates of the wealthy.
Such a story is being told in South Carolina this week, as 52-year old Jeanette Ellis was arrested for trying to put food on her table by selling products door-to-door just like hard-working Americans once did. What kind of products? The porn kind.
A Gaffney woman said she was in a bind and needed some quick cash when she decided to go door-to-door selling pornographic videotapes.
Jeanette Ellis, 52, said she found a box of dirty movies on her street, and watched a few of them before she hit the streets.
“I said, ‘I’ll sell them to somebody who might want them,'” Ellis told FOX Carolina’s Greg Funderburg. “I was going to get like $5 for them. There [were] like 15 tapes.” (Via WNEM)
Of course she didn’t get far before some corporate lackey called the cops on her just because she was trying to make a quick five bucks. Damn you Big Porn and your ability to crush the working class. Then again, I’m not sure that Ellis had the best business plan in trying to sell porn door-to-door since you can apparently just find boxes of smut on the street.
Seriously? When did this quit bein’ ‘MERICA?
If you’re old enough to own a VHS, you’re old enough to buy porn from a door to door saleswoman. If she was selling stuff little kids could watch like DVDs, I could see the problem.
She just invented the Amish Internet.
VHS? Bahhhh! Everyone knows Laserdisc is where it’s at!
I always thought that I couldn’t be more proud to live in SC, then this article confirmed that it would never be possible.
SC, huzzah!
Was one or more of the tapes labeled “Boner Jams?”
A few of the tapes were episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, that’s just a good show.
Meth doesn’t pay for itself, you guys. Thanks alot, Obamacare!
JUST found them lying around, watched some, got bored and then decided to sell them? Lucky AND entrepreneurial! She’s like my dream gal, all rolled up in menthols and regret…
Also- check out the swank shopping cart/buggy on the side of what I am assuming is her house.
Old lady looks like alien Muppet, sells Traci Lords tapes door to door? Seems legit.
South Carolina: We Got Boxes of Smut on the Street!
Unlike Jersey, where the guy says “they fell offa truck.”
She had to stop since numerous people became flummoxed about this new VHS technology.
Welcome to Obama’s America, where free enterprise is squashed. Think this is bad? Wait till his taxes kick in, you’ll be hard pressed to sell an 8 track cassette of recorded phone sex conversations.
They let the guy in the El Camino selling porn on Betamax go though.
“Found”? Yeah right. Moskegon police have found their culprit!!
[www.wzzm13.com]
Can’t believe this didn’t happen in Florida