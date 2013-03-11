South Carolina Woman Arrested For Selling VHS Porn Door-To-Door

One of the reasons that I haven’t watched any news programs in months is because it’s just depressing to see how many people in this country are hurting from the recession and how few people can find decent-paying jobs to care for their families. Even worse, when people try to go out and carve new paths for themselves, they’re usually just struck down by government-backed corporations, because the common man should never be allowed to take from the plates of the wealthy.

Such a story is being told in South Carolina this week, as 52-year old Jeanette Ellis was arrested for trying to put food on her table by selling products door-to-door just like hard-working Americans once did. What kind of products? The porn kind.

A Gaffney woman said she was in a bind and needed some quick cash when she decided to go door-to-door selling pornographic videotapes. Jeanette Ellis, 52, said she found a box of dirty movies on her street, and watched a few of them before she hit the streets. “I said, ‘I’ll sell them to somebody who might want them,'” Ellis told FOX Carolina’s Greg Funderburg. “I was going to get like $5 for them. There [were] like 15 tapes.” (Via WNEM)

Of course she didn’t get far before some corporate lackey called the cops on her just because she was trying to make a quick five bucks. Damn you Big Porn and your ability to crush the working class. Then again, I’m not sure that Ellis had the best business plan in trying to sell porn door-to-door since you can apparently just find boxes of smut on the street.

