South Korea’s Spider-Man With A Boner Sculpture Raises Controversy

Because South Korea is way cooler than the US, they allowed artist Eunsuk Yoo to create this giant sculpture of Spider-Man doing a yoga-like back bend while sporting a giant boner to be placed above a Busan shopping center for more than a year (side note: this has been there for an entire year?!? you’ve failed me again, Korean FilmDrunkards!). Unfortunately, some shrivs finally complained, on account of the boner pointing directly down at a children’s play area below it, as if each and every one of those kids hadn’t been created by a boner in the first place.
Yoo was told to either take down his sculpture or de-boner it. Yoo, proving once again that he’s a hero, decided that a Spider-Man sculpture without a boner wasn’t even worth looking at. As Yoo wrote on his Facebook page (translated via Kotaku):
I am the artist who made this piece. My reason for it was that I wanted apply the natural physical phenomenon to a superhero depict whats’s natural in the morning without lies and superficial-ness in a comical way.
(*starts slow clap*)
I really do hate all the lies and superficialness surrounding boner concealment. What am I doing? I’m keeping it real, lady, what’s it look like I’m doing.
There have been some comments on various community sites and Facebook pages that this is lewd and a disgrace to the source material. Lotte Shopping Center has received many complaint calls this morning from a certain organization, and after their meeting, it was decided that I have to either modify or take the statue down. Instead of modifying my work, I’ve decided to take it down.
It was ok for about a year and now it has to be taken down due a sudden interest in the piece, which is sad. But I understand that a piece that could be potentially interpreted as lewd can be offensive at a place like shopping mall. It’s disappointing, but I’ll reach out to the public with a better work next time.
An artist wanted to grace the world with a beautiful piece about what Spider-Man might look like when he’d just woken up and still had a huge boner, and now you want to throw it all away, just because a few people complained? Sad. These flaccid jerks wouldn’t know art if it pressed against their thigh on a crowded train.
The Spider-Man suit is actually pretty accommodating when you’re sporting an erection. That’s why I always wear one when I go to the strip club.
If this was in Japan, it would just be pixelated and everyone would move on with life.
Isn’t Spider-Man a teenager? Just change the sculpture so he’s holding a textbook in front of it.
Spider-bone, Spider-bone,
Does whatever a boner can
Sprays a wad, any size,
Catches chicks in the eyes
Look Out!
Here comes the Spider-bone.
Is it strong?
Listen bud,
It’s got radioactive blood.
Can it schwing to your lips?
Feel that thing against your hips?
Hey, there
There goes the Spider-bone.
In the chill of the morn
At the beach any time
Like a plumber in porn
It arrives at all times.
Spider-bone, Spider-bone
Friendly neighborhood Spider-bone
Tight pants and shorts
It’s ingnored
Action is its reward.
To it, life is a great big wang up
Whenever there’s a skirt up
You’ll find the Spider-bone.
