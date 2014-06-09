South Korea’s Spider-Man With A Boner Sculpture Raises Controversy

Because South Korea is way cooler than the US, they allowed artist Eunsuk Yoo to create this giant sculpture of Spider-Man doing a yoga-like back bend while sporting a giant boner to be placed above a Busan shopping center for more than a year (side note: this has been there for an entire year?!? you’ve failed me again, Korean FilmDrunkards!). Unfortunately, some shrivs finally complained, on account of the boner pointing directly down at a children’s play area below it, as if each and every one of those kids hadn’t been created by a boner in the first place.

Yoo was told to either take down his sculpture or de-boner it. Yoo, proving once again that he’s a hero, decided that a Spider-Man sculpture without a boner wasn’t even worth looking at. As Yoo wrote on his Facebook page (translated via Kotaku):

I am the artist who made this piece. My reason for it was that I wanted apply the natural physical phenomenon to a superhero depict whats’s natural in the morning without lies and superficial-ness in a comical way.

(*starts slow clap*)

I really do hate all the lies and superficialness surrounding boner concealment. What am I doing? I’m keeping it real, lady, what’s it look like I’m doing.

There have been some comments on various community sites and Facebook pages that this is lewd and a disgrace to the source material. Lotte Shopping Center has received many complaint calls this morning from a certain organization, and after their meeting, it was decided that I have to either modify or take the statue down. Instead of modifying my work, I’ve decided to take it down. It was ok for about a year and now it has to be taken down due a sudden interest in the piece, which is sad. But I understand that a piece that could be potentially interpreted as lewd can be offensive at a place like shopping mall. It’s disappointing, but I’ll reach out to the public with a better work next time.

An artist wanted to grace the world with a beautiful piece about what Spider-Man might look like when he’d just woken up and still had a huge boner, and now you want to throw it all away, just because a few people complained? Sad. These flaccid jerks wouldn’t know art if it pressed against their thigh on a crowded train.

