Southie Batman Says Fack Yoah Criticism + The Morning Links

Sure, you heard about Ben Affleck being the next Batman, but did you take the time to read through our stellar comments? Nowhere will you find such a formidable gallery of Southie Batmen. I would sincerely prefer the commenters’ version over any other iteration of this franchise.
Image via @NotBillWalton
Gordon: Because he’s the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we’ll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he’s not our hero. He’s a silent guardian, a watchful protector.
Batman: I’M LEAVIN THIS WHOLE TOWN IN MY REAHVIEW
THE DARK KNIGHT
Fack all yous hatas. Southie for fackin’ eva!! My boy Affleck is gonna be wicked fackin’ good as tha Dark Knight, you mahk my facking werds.
After reading all those comments this morning in a Southie accent in my head it was hard not to talk that way to my co-workers.
If Ben Affleck catches any wind of this Southie Batman phenomenon he’s going to get self-conscious, and he’ll instead over-enunciate all his words like Agent Smith.
“It seems that you’ve been living two lives. One life, you’re Clark J. Kent, reporter for a respectable newspaper company. You have a social security number, pay your taxes, and you… help your landlady carry out her garbage. The other life is lived as a superhero, where you go by the alias “Superman” and are guilty of virtually every reckless endangerment crime that we have a law for. One of these lives has a future, and one of them does not.”