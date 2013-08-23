Southie Batman Says Fack Yoah Criticism + The Morning Links

08.23.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Sure, you heard about Ben Affleck being the next Batman, but did you take the time to read through our stellar comments? Nowhere will you find such a formidable gallery of Southie Batmen. I would sincerely prefer the commenters’ version over any other iteration of this franchise.

Image via @NotBillWalton

The Morning Links

This Week in Posters & Stills: Oldboy, Zero Theorem |FilmDrunk|

This Photo Of Peter Dinklage Hula-Hooping In A Gay Bar Will Cure What Ails You |Warming Glow|

The Internet Is Having Fun Improving Drake’s ‘Nothing Was The Same’ Album Cover |UPROXX|

73 Sports Movies in 73 Days: ‘Surf Ninjas’ |With Leather|

Five Nominees For The Best Superhero Game Of All Time |Gamma Squad|

Feds Watching: 2 Chainz Arrested After Eight-Hour Police Standoff |Smoking Section|

This Week In F*ck You: Pyramid Schemes and Multi-level Marketing |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

11 Actors Everyone Hates to Work With |death&taxes|

35 Classy Slang Terms for Naughty Bits from the Past 600 Years |Mental Floss|

If Kickstarter Existed When You Were a Kid |College Humor|

Battle for the Best Song of the Millennium |Grantland|

5 Billionaires Who Are Making Awesome Sci-Fi Come True |Cracked|

Stephen Root Makes Everything Better. It’s Science. |Pajiba|

Coming Up With Some New Nicknames for Robert Pattinson |Videogum|

Sydney Leathers Might Have HIV from Porn Already |The Superficial|

Bradley Manning: “I Am Chelsea Manning. I am Female.” |IDLYITW|

Tony Gonzalez Talks Training, Tebow |Made Man|

Would-be Robbers in Brazil Get Taught a Painful Lesson |The Chive|

The Best Canadian Province |Ranker|

