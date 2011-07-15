Spider-Man Basketball looks spazzier than Vampire Baseball

#Denis Leary
Senior Editor
07.15.11 12 Comments

Between the producers of The Amazing Spider-Man movie, the photographer, the graphic designer, and the entire staff of Entertainment Weekly, you’d think one person would’ve had one friend who’d played a sport ever in his life that could’ve warned them that this picture makes both actors look spazzier than a cross-eyed midget with cerebral palsy. Whatever this sport is, it makes Vampire Scarf Baseball look like a World’s Strongest Man Competition. Anyway, there’s a few more Spider-Man pictures on the following pages to go with the batch from yesterday and… Wait, what’s that?? Uh oh, you guys, I think I hear a knock at the door!

Oh screw this, now way I’m reffing now. These High School Musical kids travel more than Bieber.

“Oh not these god damned basketball kids again. This is worse than WNBA.”
[Entertainment Weekly via /Film]
Okay, I couldn’t resist a little Photoshop…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Denis Leary
TAGSAmazing Spider-ManANDREW GARFIELDDENIS LEARYgalleriesPICTURESSCARFIELDSPIDER-MAN BASKETBALLVAMPIRE BASEBALL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP