Spider-man has an official title, is a prude now

Sony has released an official picture of Spider-Man in costume from the Spider-Man reboot, along with the announcement of the official title: The Amazing Spider-Man. …Eh. But the new pic looks way less like gay porn than the last batch, so at least there’s that. Come off it, Spider-Man, we know what you did last summer:
The press release also notes that it’s set for a July 3rd release and is being shot entirely in 3D. Differences between the reboot and the Sam Raimi version so far include those little webshooter dealies on Spider-Man’s wrists, and that a person will actually be doing stunts in the Spider-man suit this time (whereas the last one was almost all CGI). …Exciting, right?
I’ve always found it interesting that Spider-Man makes the sign for “I love you” in sign language when he shoots webs. You should be in love before shoot your webbing on someone, I always say. More meaningful that way. “I love you! I love you! I love you! …aaaaand I’m spent.”
Scarfield’s Spidey is gonna teach the high school track team the dangers of smoking cigarettes.
Scarfield’s Spidey would rather have lickery kisses from Ms. Lion than herpes from unprotected premarital sex.
DOUBLE SHOCKER!
[www.spider-friends.com]
(for those who might not know who Ms. Lion is…ya, I know!)
Scarfield’s Spidey is a trusted adult that Norman Osborn Jr. can tell about the janitor who touched his “bathing suit area”.
What I like about young Spider-Man is that it doesn’t take him so long to shoot again after that first shot which invariably is poorly timed and aimed.
Spidey: “My spider sense is tingling!”
Mary Jane: “No dumbass, that’s called an erection”
Yeah chelle, but what do you do when he runs out of web fluid, aka Jack Daniels?
Girls hate it when Carfield get’s his webfluid in their hair.
Scarfield’s Spidey can tickle a confession out of any crook!
Spiderman, Spiderman
Drives around in the rape van
When fighting crime, he goes balls-deep
Shoots his web and falls asleep
I would be a lot more comfortable with the jokes I want to make about this Spiderman if he were played by Baby Goose.
Coincidentally, “I love you” in sign is almost identical to “I wanna rock.”
I have a deaf daughter, and when I drop her off at school in the morning I throw that one up. The other day a mom was like “oh thats sweet you tell her you love her every morning when you drop her off” and I was like “nah, bitch I just wanna fucking rock!” and then I played a quick air guitar solo and peeled out the parking lot and hit a fire hydrant.
I just hope Marc Webb’s Spiderman is more “amazing” than Louis Leterrier’s Hulk was “incredible”