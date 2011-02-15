Spider-man has an official title, is a prude now

02.15.11

Sony has released an official picture of Spider-Man in costume from the Spider-Man reboot, along with the announcement of the official title: The Amazing Spider-Man. …Eh. But the new pic looks way less like gay porn than the last batch, so at least there’s that.  Come off it, Spider-Man, we know what you did last summer:

The press release also notes that it’s set for a July 3rd release and is being shot entirely in 3D.  Differences between the reboot and the Sam Raimi version so far include those little webshooter dealies on Spider-Man’s wrists, and that a person will actually be doing stunts in the Spider-man suit this time (whereas the last one was almost all CGI).  …Exciting, right?

I’ve always found it interesting that Spider-Man makes the sign for “I love you” in sign language when he shoots webs.  You should be in love before shoot your webbing on someone, I always say.  More meaningful that way.  “I love you!  I love you!  I love you!  …aaaaand I’m spent.”

