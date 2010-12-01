Spike Jonze Wants Ya to Put The Fightah in Yo-ah Reahview

The Fighter, David O. Russell’s film about a couple a hahd workin, gritty fackin blue cawllah hahd ons from Southie starring Mahky Mahk and Christian Bale, opens in about 10 days, and Spike Jonze wants to make sure you see it. Jonze and O. Russell are apparently buddies, and Jonze recently emailed SlashFilm hoping they’d post a Fighter trailer that Jonze thinks is better than the one that’s been going around.
I’M A BAWXAH, TAWMMY, GET THAT IN YO-AH HEAD!
Hey Peter –
Spike here. I’m writing on behalf of my friend David Russell [O., are you? -Wes Anderson], regarding his new movie The Fighter. Did you get a chance to see it yet? How insanely great is Christian Bale?
Can you do me a favor and post this 2 minute trailer called “Pressure” on your site? [attached after the jump]
The trailer that they put out originally makes the film feel a little generic and I just want to help David get the word out. I got to see it a few weeks ago, and I loved it, and if all you saw is the trailer that’s out, you might not know that it’s as interesting and strong as it is.
Thanks for your help!
Spike
Bottom line, I’m pretty bitter that another movie blogger gets personal emails from probably the most positive force in the movie business and I don’t. (I mean Eli Roth texts me d*ck pics from time to time, but I’m pretty sure he has the wrong number.) What am I, chopped liver? What, did you think, that I’d use that picture from the Marky Mark workout video for the article? …Touché, Jonze, touché.
I was willing to post this because I still feel like Scott Pilgrim was a great movie that got screwed by its terrible trailer. Still, I doubt it’s possible for the same thing to happen to The Fighter. I mean Chistian Bale, Amy Adams, Bawston, Mahky Mahk, bawxahs, The Sawx*, Fenway Pahk*, the Green Monstah*, lobstah rolls*, pizzer*, Welkah* — who wouldn’t watch that? [*movie may not include any of these things.]
Here’s the regular trailer, for comparison:
[via SlashFilm]
Vince how come you don’t do that heavy breathing thing that Wahlberg does when he talks, is tough to type or is that a different Southie thug your imitating?
Well hey, You’ve got mclovin wearing yer shirt.
Que Nelson muntz
How would I represent that phonetically, you think? I’m not even sure people are reading my british version of “well” (wew) the way I intend it.
This would be better if it was about Mickey from Snatch.
“I don’t know why he does it.”
“I wants ta buy a caravan for me ma. I like to look after me ma.”
I was serious when applauding your use of “Wew”, Vince. You oughtta know I’m never NOT serious.
But then again, I’m pretty sure you’ve set your browser to ignore my comments.
I wasn’t doubting you, I honestly wondered if anyone read that the way I intended it. Still do.
Whew! Glad I was reading “wew” well…I mean good…
I find it easier to read Vince’s British in a Jamaican accent.
That’s also how Homestar Runner says “well.”
AWWIIIIIIIGHT
Well, the good one left out any mention of his daughter so that like +10 right there. I didn’t come here to see you fight to win your stupid daughter back I came to see how emaciated Christian Bale can make himself look without dying.
The(heavy breathing) trees, the trees are killing us(out of breath) why can’t you get that into yoo-ah fackin hea… yeah your right.
Jonze is quite right, though. The first trailer makes me wanna see it. Second one makes me yearn for Clubber Lang to come in and beat hell out of everyone involved…
Well, between the two trailers I’m pretty sure I’ve just seen the movie.
-And what the hell got Mahky Mahk nominated for an accademy award??