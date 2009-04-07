As if the headline weren’t self-explanatory, here’s a video from Landline TV that imagines what would happen if Where the Wild Things Are director Spike Jonze adapted that other famous children’s book, Everyone Poops. My parents never read me that one. Instead my dad just dragged me to the bathroom every time he laid something particularly long or discolored. Mom too. Me, I just take cell phone pics to send to friends. Thanks, technology.
SPIKE JONZE’S ADAPTATION OF EVERYONE POOPS
This one’s getting an R rating.
Spike was pushing for the title “Two monsters, one cup.”
My parents didn’t read me this book, but they did read me God Loves Everyone (Except You Because You Don’t Clean Your Room).
Me, I just take cell phone pics to send to friends.
Can I been in “your circle”?
Should have been titled “Everyone Twos.”
My parents read me this book called Tell Anyone, And I’ll Fucking Kill You And Your Sister And The Dog.
The same author helped me through my first big relationship with, “Everybody Farts and Holds Her Head Under the Covers.”
My marriage was saved by the literary masterpiece ‘All Women Lie’.
My dad read to me from the earlier version, “It’s a Hole, Shit In It, What Am I, a Fucking Plumber?”
I could think of another director who’d be perfect for this film.
Talk about a real Boll movement.
I hope they remember to run this movie front to back.
I can’t watch the video clip at work, but I can only assume it is shot from the food’s perspective as it enters a strange door and embarks on a crazy journey that ends on the side of the Jersey Turnpike.
Isn’t ‘Everyone Poops’ and R.E.M. song?
In the Japanese version there is always somebody laying underneath trying to catch a mouthfull.
I didn’t like it. It came off a little to scatterbrained for my tastes.
I think Elvis would take umbrage to this title.
Whenever I Jonze for Spike I turn the channel and Manswers is always on. The show that make sme want to cut my dick off.
HA! Take that! I can still Durst this mothfucker like a pro!
My parents just rubbed my nose in it until I learned to go outside.
The Mighty Feklahr is sure this video is the uncut outtake from Weezer’s “Undone” video where, when the dogs run in at the end, the fat rat terrier shits near the drum and humps the bass player’s leg!
What the fuck! I just got a fortune cookie that says, “Your emotions are both strong and sensitive”, what the fuck is wrong with these fucking slants?
Somebody hold me…
Seriously, though, guys, if you didn’t peep His new blog entry, you’ll be sorry.
I’m waiting for the German adaptation: Everyone poops; Some People are Just Smart Enough to Film it and Sell it.
Hey Fek, I’ll read yours if you read mine.
Hey, Fek, I just made a comment here that’s awaiting moderation. Be sure to come back and check out the awesome video that will certainly not give you nightmares, if’n Vince ever approves it.
This film should not be confused with Fox’s Mission Statement, titled “We Shit on Everything.”
It’s not the Ronald McDonald/Cannibal Corpse video is it?