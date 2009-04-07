SPIKE JONZE’S ADAPTATION OF EVERYONE POOPS

As if the headline weren’t self-explanatory, here’s a video from Landline TV that imagines what would happen if Where the Wild Things Are director Spike Jonze adapted that other famous children’s book, Everyone Poops. My parents never read me that one. Instead my dad just dragged me to the bathroom every time he laid something particularly long or discolored. Mom too. Me, I just take cell phone pics to send to friends. Thanks, technology.

