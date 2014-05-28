Poster Designer Is Suing Spike Lee For Ripping Off His Oldboy Poster

You may remember that back in November, Juan Luis Garcia wrote an open letter to Spike Lee, explaining that he’d been hired by an ad agency to create some comps for an Oldboy poster. Garcia wrote that the agency had told him that everyone (including Spike) loved his designs, but then gave him “an insultingly low offer,” telling him he should be happy with the exposure. He turned them down, only to see his designs more or less copied in the final poster designs. After the letter broke, Spike Lee, being the helpful guy he is, did everything he could to make sure Garcia was fairly compensated for the work he did. Ha, just kidding. Spike Lee took the earnest plea for help as a personal insult and fired off a hastily worded tweet.
I Never Heard Of This Guy Juan Luis Garcia,If He Has A Beef It’s Not With Me.I Did Not Hire Him,Do Not Know Him.Cheap Trick Writing To Me.YO.
Regardless of what actually happened, there are a lot of ways Spike Lee could’ve handled that, and “f*ck this nobody, why’s he tweeting at me?” is one of the worst. Not surprisingly, Garcia is now taking the matter to court. Jeez, first he writes a letter to the guy he thinks might help him, now he’s taking to the courts to settle a dispute? This guy’s full of cheap tricks!
The complaint was filed on Tuesday in California federal court by Garcia, who says he previously designed the posters for such films as The Great Gatsby, 12 Years A Slave, Lincoln, 42 and Jobs.
In the lawsuit, Garcia says he offered Lee and his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production company “access to the posters, and offered Defendants the opportunity to use them to market their film, with the condition precedent that they pay Plaintiff for such use. Defendants never paid Plaintiff.”
The lawsuit takes issue with the fact that the Oldboy posters were released with the tags, “© 2013 Spike Lee,” and “© 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.”
“This copyright attribution is false, as Plaintiff owns these posters, not anyone else, and the images were not owned or under license to Defendants,” states the complaint (read here). “Moreover, Defendants knew this was false at the time these posters were created, but continued to reproduce and distribute this false information.” [THR]
The copyright tag issue will be an interesting one, because I believe the initial posters that were tagged with Spike Lee and 40 Acres came from Spike’s WhoSay account, which watermarks all your images automatically unless you change it in your preferences. I imagine Spike’s attorney might try to argue that Spike didn’t intentionally tag them that way, and use as evidence of his computer naivete the fact that he continues to capitalize every word he tweets like some malfunctioning douchebot. “Was heavily influential on the tweeting style of Jaden Smith” is not a line you want on your epitaph.
Are these similar enough for this case to hold up? Honestly I’m not a fan of the original, but the apparently exact copy tickles me nicely.
And they both ripped off Alice in Chains, so who’s the real asshole?
Lane Staley
I dunno. They are similar enough I suppose. But the point is, he submitted his design and was offered payment for it, and declined. Spike’s company then went with a similar design, but not exactly the same. I could understand if they never offered him payment, and then used a similar poser design. But they offered to pay the guy and he got snooty about how much it was worth. You call someone’s bluff, sometimes you lose.
It’s easy to say “eh, they’re similar enough” when they’re side by side after the fact and you can point out all the small differences, but there is no way they come up with that design – box, hand, grey sky, grass, umbrella girl in the background – without seeing his first. Him calling their bluff would involve them going with a different design, not barely altering his and telling him to go fuck himself.
They didn’t tell him to go fuck himself. They offered to pay him an undisclosed sum of money, and then he told THEM to go fuck themselves, after he’d already submitted his idea. Yes, The poster they used was partially inspired by his design, but he already refused their payment for it. They didn’t steal it. They offered to pay him. He refused. HE should have negotiated better.
Not to say that Spike isn’t a complete idiot. He is. His films range from race-baiting Al Sharpton-esque ranting nonsense, to bland, middle of the road suspense paint-by-numbers dreck. and he’s a classless asshole in his personal life from all accounts, especially the way he behaves at Televised NBA events. I don’t mind seeing him get skewered over this. I just think it’s a lot of huffing and puffing over nothing important, especially since the movie was such a bomb.
@Underball – That isn’t how it works. If the designer told them to go fuck themselves because of their lowball offer, then they don’t get to use his designs. It isn’t, “Well we offered him money and he said no so these are ours now.”. If they didn’t agree on a deal, then they have no rights to his designs.
@Underball
That’s now how this works. You don’t get to say “well we offered you a pittance for your intellectual property and if you think you’re worth more than that, well we get to take your shit anyway.” If you created some kind of sculpture, I offer to buy it and you decline my offer because the amount I’m offering seems to low, are you suggesting that it would be OK then for me to take it? Because that’s what they did. The fact that IP is not a physical thing often leads people to forget how plainly fucked up it is to steal it.
You’re also not only accountable for your actions if the film is a box office success.
So it’s okay to steal a persons work as long as you offer them compensation below the value they think it’s worth and they decline. So how long have you been working in the recording industry, Underball?
Underbra – is there not a fire somewhere you should be busy dieing in?
also, you’re an illogical dumbass, who’s constant contrarian takes are made up of equal parts illiteracy and assumption.
They didn’t take his design, directly. they used a similar themed design. the elements in the poster are all references in the film. he based his poster on elements/themes of the film. This is like some guy trying to sue Speilberg for a Jurassic Park poster because “Dinosaurs”.
Underball, the construction is obviously the same. Using a dinosaur on a poster is one thing. Using the white background with the silhouette of a T-rex skull and the Jurassic Park park logo but, like, changing the font and lettering color — that’s a rip off.
I have done freelance work (nothing like this, though). If someone asked for a mockup, I gave it to them, and then they refused to pay my price, they don’t get to use my work. It is exactly the same as someone making a low-ball offer on your house — they don’t get to throw your stuff out and squat there. It’s your property; you decide whether or not to sell. He decided not to sell at that price, and they took his ideas anyway. That’s theft.
@Underball
Someone offers you a special donut for your bake sale. They like your donut but not at your price. You take your donut and go home. The next day your donut is now resting on their bake sale without a payment or original contribution by credit towards the donut of your creation. Sure they tried to alter your donut with yellow sprinkles instead of blue sprinkles but they couldn’t have come up with exact same concept of their donut without a blueprint from your donut. They still need to pay your for your contribution to their bake sale.
Donut logic never fails.
The poster is an amalgam of shots from the movie itself. It’s not “new” artwork. All he did was add fonts. They didn’t choose to use his fonts. I can’t believe people think this is a big deal. If it was Wes Anderson, you’d all be rallying around your little Hipster Hero and shouting down the poster guy.
See you guys, for Underbra it’s not about the facts, it’s about us being hipsters, and him being so much more REAL. We’re all just blind sheep, but he truly sees. Don’t you guys get that?
I get it so if the ascot fits where it.
Suing for exactly what percentage of the losses? Spike Lee usually squats out turkeys that people should sue to be disassociated from.
They look nearly identical.
Wait, the guy did posters for at least three Oscar-winning movies, and Spike Lee thinks the guy should thank him for the exposure?
That rip off really seemed unnecessary, while sucking a lot of character out of what made the original interesting.
Copying the post was bad as well.
Ugh, poster*
Spike should tweet this guy’s address. That’ll show him.
Not a fan of Spike, but isn’t this essentially a scene from the movie?
Seeing as that it uses a shot from the movie, can this guy really claim that it was HIS image that Spike used?
Yes. Yes he can.
It doesn’t use a shot from the movie. This is clearly staged and photoshopped (the woman with the colorful umbrella was nowhere near him when he emerged from the box).
The woman with the umbrella is also a shot from the movie.
Dunno why, but I always get Spike Lee mixed up with Spike Jonez. There’s just something backwards about the white guy being named Jonez, and the black guy being named Lee.
You’ve obviously forgotten famed Japanese director Spike Liebowitz
Spike Lee should be stoned to death. When the stones are gone, use watermelon. Hahahhaa
I don’t know what’s worse: making a watermelon joke or having to put ‘Hahahhaa’ after it.
Don’t let your hatred of Spike Lee obscure the facts here. Spike Lee never hired this guy. I imagine that the distribution company FILM DISTRICT hired an ad agency who had an agreement with this designer(he had no contract so whatever). Usually when there is a contract the studio ends up owning everything, comps included. If somebody screwed up it was probably the ad agency who hired this designer. Plus wasn’t this an imagine in the movie? How can this designer claim it? There’s a lot of photoshop hacks who do the same thing in Hollywood. It’s not like this guy is Drew Struzan.
I don’t know which is worse: you knowing who Drew Struzan is, or you wanting readers to know, you know who he is.
I assumed a lot of people knew who he was. I have no ulterior motive. Just pointing out the legal issues. Point is when you are hiring Drew Struzan or Bob Peak you are hiring them for their style. This poster just looks like another photoshop hack.
@Quilty
Glad to see you never read the article, since he mentions in THE FIRST FUCKING SENTENCE that an ad agency hired him.
I did read the article. I’m just saying that his legal recourse is with FILM DISTRICT. Advertising and promotion is usually done throughout the studio not the production company. Spike Lee’s company is a production company.
By the way, I’m not saying that he can’t win. I’m just saying that it will probably be the studio that pays up. Not Spike Lee.
Quilty, I wonder if it makes a difference that Spike Lee claimed copyright on it? I honestly don’t know, but maybe that’s why he’s suing Spike Lee.
Said this last time…if you know the movie, you know that’s pretty obvious scene to choose for the poster. While I agree they’re similar, I’m willing to be ten different poster designers would come up with roughly the same idea separately.
Take this for what it’s worth — I haven’t seen the original, so I’m assuming they’re similar. But the Korean posters don’t even kind of look like that one.
It’s starting to feel like Lee is going out of his way to make people hate him, possibly so that even while living in a mansion he can feel oppressed.