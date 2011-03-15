And Stallone became one with the bobble head

This gif is from Cobra, and it’s almost as ridiculous and awesome as the movie Cobra. [via TheRailRat]
MORNING LINKS
- Know Your Laws: Five Laws That Run The Internet. |Uproxx|
- The Latest From Japan. |Uproxx|
- A Guide to Recognizing Your Mascots – Appalachian League. |WithLeather|
- This Will Surely End Well: Homemade Wolverine Claws. |GammaSquad|
- I didn’t know who Renee Olstead was before this post, but now I sure do. |WarmingGlow|
- Rainn Wilson’s Teddy Bear dick costume reminds me of a German exchange student joke that’s far too long for me to write here. |UnrealityMag|
- UCLA chancellor’s response to the girl who complained about Asians. You’ll never believe this, but he was “appalled.” |TheDailyWhat|
- Manhattan mom suing pre-school for ruining her 4-year-old’s chances of getting into an Ivy League school. I’m going to sue myself for going to an Ivy League school and ensuring that I will surely die before my loans are ever paid off. |NYCBarstoolSports|
- Aflac fires Gilbert Gottfried over “insensitive” Tsunami tweets, because apparently they’ve never seen a roast. |WWTDD|
- The Many Court Faces Of Mel Gibson. |TheSuperficial|
- Foo Fighters + Lemmy = Awesome. |Gunaxin|
- Indianapolis Residents Flabbergasted by the Word “Sex” |TheSmokingJacket|
- Video: Smaller bully gets his ass handed to him by his victim. This is why you don’t pick on people twice your size, dumbass. |BroBible|
This is from the now-infamous Rebecca Black “Friday” video. Partyin’ partyin’ YEAH!|via|
Aflac must’ve been flooded with complaints.
Gottfried meets his Waterloo, career dead in the water.
Ark Music Factory isn’t too disturbing a concept, no not at all. And then you link me to a fourteen year old girl’s tumblr.
*destroys computer, sets fire to room*
That “Friday” gif is like a flashback to middle school dances. And nobody wants that.
That video is hilarious. More 15 year olds need bearded bejeweled men following them. God I miss High School
I’m going to go out on a limb and say she wrote that song herself and her Dad is rich, then I’ll hang myself on that limb because I believe the children are our future.
Bejeweled beard man throws a rap break into all the pubescent ArkMF videos
I’ve been watching over and overI’ve seen. He can’t come cheap.
Great, now I want a fried egg…and to violate my probation.
Bejeweled beard man knows his life is shit when his life goal is to become the next Flo Rida
Did that yIntagh in the Friday video literally say, “Here comes her token black!”?
Also, don’t dis too hard on Cobra, it made His little brother cry the first time he saw it. Fuckin’ four year olds gotta learn some time.
The Klingon Epire Presents: A Day Late and A Dollar Short Starring Mighty Feklahr, The!
Guy’cha! He can’t wait to see how Fraser handles playing a stuttering Brit animal lover! DEUTSCHLAND DEUTSCHLAND UBER ALLES!
The Klingon Epire is His recording company.
This scence from Cobra still blows my mind. [www.youtube.com]
Does he use the scissors because he’s such an unpredictable loose cannon, or is he just an idiot?
starts about 30 seconds in..
*scene
guess I’m the idiot
LOL!