And Stallone became one with the bobble head

03.15.11 16 Comments

This gif is from Cobra, and it’s almost as ridiculous and awesome as the movie Cobra. [via TheRailRat]

MORNING LINKS

  • Know Your Laws: Five Laws That Run The Internet. |Uproxx|
  • The Latest From Japan. |Uproxx|
  • A Guide to Recognizing Your Mascots – Appalachian League. |WithLeather|
  • This Will Surely End Well: Homemade Wolverine Claws. |GammaSquad|
  • I didn’t know who Renee Olstead was before this post, but now I sure do. |WarmingGlow|
  • Rainn Wilson’s Teddy Bear dick costume reminds me of a German exchange student joke that’s far too long for me to write here. |UnrealityMag|
  • UCLA chancellor’s response to the girl who complained about Asians. You’ll never believe this, but he was “appalled.” |TheDailyWhat|
  • Manhattan mom suing pre-school for ruining her 4-year-old’s chances of getting into an Ivy League school.  I’m going to sue myself for going to an Ivy League school and ensuring that I will surely die before my loans are ever paid off. |NYCBarstoolSports|
  • Aflac fires Gilbert Gottfried over “insensitive” Tsunami tweets, because apparently they’ve never seen a roast. |WWTDD|
  • The Many Court Faces Of Mel Gibson. |TheSuperficial|
  • Foo Fighters + Lemmy = Awesome. |Gunaxin|
  • Indianapolis Residents Flabbergasted by the Word “Sex” |TheSmokingJacket|
  • Video: Smaller bully gets his ass handed to him by his victim. This is why you don’t pick on people twice your size, dumbass. |BroBible|

This is from the now-infamous Rebecca Black “Friday” video. Partyin’ partyin’ YEAH!|via|

