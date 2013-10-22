Stan Lee Wants A Cameo In ‘Batman Vs. Superman’ For An Interesting Reason

Over the weekend, the first ever Wizard World Nashville Comic Con took place at the Nashville Music City Center, and among the celebrities on hand to cut the ribbon were Lou Ferrigno, Henry Winkler and Marvel’s Stan Lee. Wizard’s CEO John Macaluso and Nashville’s mayor Karl Dean welcomed Lee as the guest of honor, because if you’re going to launch a Comic Con in yet another major city, you’re going to want to have the man (nay, god!) behind some of our all-time favorites on hand to do it right.
Also, Lee doesn’t really seem to be the kind of guy who turns down some attention, whether a public appearance at Nashville’s Comic Con or a small role in one of Marvel’s many movies. And while telling a story about those many cameos, Lee not only claimed that Marvel movies do so well because people have to see them twice to catch his cameos, but he should also have a cameo in Batman Vs. Superman.
After relaying a story about how the movies made so much money because sometimes people missed his brief cameos and had to go see the movie again, Lee suggested that he should be cast in a DC Comics movie.
“I’ll show you why DC isn’t so smart,” said Lee. “If I were the head of DC, I would contact me and say, ‘How about doing a cameo in the next Superman movie?’ Can you imagine? Nobody would believe it. Everybody would go see it.” (Via comicbook.com)
He had to be joking. He had to be. Like almost anyone who grew up reading Marvel’s titles, I love Stan Lee. But I don’t really care about his movie cameos as much as I care about good movies. So if he’s serious about all of this, I guess we can chalk it up to an old dude’s crackpot theories. But I’m going to assume he was kidding.
Oh Henry Winkler, can you ever not be the most charming man in the room? And here’s all of Stan Lee’s Marvel cameos in one outstanding supercut.
I didn’t even know Wizard was still in existence, used to love their casting call feature.
So how prominent were Hardwick and Wheaton at this thing? Very to heavily?
Yeah definitely joking – anytime he says stuff that’s super self absorbed like that it’s always very tongue in cheek
I’d rather see Stan Lee do “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
Ugh. Stan Lee. I hate it when decades worth of material – by hundreds of people – are all attributed to one guy.
So does Ditko
Well it certainly matters who’s writing and drawing the characters, the guy who created the character supercedes them. I mean, that only makes sense since, without the character, the writer and artist would have nothing to work with.
@Iron Mike Sharpie: Yes, BUT….Stan Lee did not create all those characters. He took credit for them, which has been the hallmark of his career, but in truth many of the concepts and characters attributed to him were in fact created by Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby, don’t forget when he cameo’d in Captain America, a character he had no part in creating whatsoever (Joe Simon and Jack Kirby did that one.) Oh, and Joe Simon was still alive during filming; where was HIS cameo?
I appreciate his modesty, but we all know people see the movies twice because the first time they want to see his cameo, the second time because they want to watch the rest of the movie.
He probably not serious… this makes me think he has a pretty good sense of humor about himself:
[www.youtube.com]
Forget Stan Lee – I want the jawline of that banner picture Batman to get a cameo.
Marvel movies make so much money cuz they crank em out like clock work
Stan Lee and Hefner, that is a swag no one can touch
That supercut reminded me of the overly egregious, graphics-heavy intros so many of those movies use.
Except Spider-Man 2. The use Alex Ross art was sublime.
I’m willing to call his “theory” a joke, but I do remember one appearance on a talk show during which the interviewer noted the “sexism” of comic-book costumes, and he responded, “Well, they’re sex-Y.” And I somehow doubt it was a “Spinal Tap” reference.