Stan Lee Wants A Cameo In ‘Batman Vs. Superman’ For An Interesting Reason

Over the weekend, the first ever Wizard World Nashville Comic Con took place at the Nashville Music City Center, and among the celebrities on hand to cut the ribbon were Lou Ferrigno, Henry Winkler and Marvel’s Stan Lee. Wizard’s CEO John Macaluso and Nashville’s mayor Karl Dean welcomed Lee as the guest of honor, because if you’re going to launch a Comic Con in yet another major city, you’re going to want to have the man (nay, god!) behind some of our all-time favorites on hand to do it right.

Also, Lee doesn’t really seem to be the kind of guy who turns down some attention, whether a public appearance at Nashville’s Comic Con or a small role in one of Marvel’s many movies. And while telling a story about those many cameos, Lee not only claimed that Marvel movies do so well because people have to see them twice to catch his cameos, but he should also have a cameo in Batman Vs. Superman.

After relaying a story about how the movies made so much money because sometimes people missed his brief cameos and had to go see the movie again, Lee suggested that he should be cast in a DC Comics movie. “I’ll show you why DC isn’t so smart,” said Lee. “If I were the head of DC, I would contact me and say, ‘How about doing a cameo in the next Superman movie?’ Can you imagine? Nobody would believe it. Everybody would go see it.” (Via comicbook.com)

He had to be joking. He had to be. Like almost anyone who grew up reading Marvel’s titles, I love Stan Lee. But I don’t really care about his movie cameos as much as I care about good movies. So if he’s serious about all of this, I guess we can chalk it up to an old dude’s crackpot theories. But I’m going to assume he was kidding.

Oh Henry Winkler, can you ever not be the most charming man in the room? And here’s all of Stan Lee’s Marvel cameos in one outstanding supercut.