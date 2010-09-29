Star Wars getting 3D re-release in 2012, scripts sadly unaltered

If you thought the Star Wars prequels were a huge letdown and a waste of money (i.e., you’re older than six), I’ve got great news! Now you can see the SAME movies AGAIN, but for MORE MONEY! Thanks, 3D, you done changed my game! ….Hey, where’s my wallet?
Lucasfilm disclosed Tuesday that work is already under way on converting the “Star Wars” saga to 3D. All six pics will get theatrical re-release in stereoscopic starting [I accidentally read this as “stereoscopic sharting”, which is way more accurate] with “Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” which returns to theaters in 2012. (The animated “Clone Wars” feature was not included in the announcement.)
Awesome, I can’t wait to see the one out of those six that still holds up. Now then, let’s translate this press release Variety article into plain speech, shall we?
John Knoll, who will oversee the conversion, told Daily Variety , “I have been a vocal critic of some of the previous efforts at doing 3D conversions. (But) I think the problems that have been encountered are mostly because of budget and schedule, trying to ram the work though in too short a period of time.”
Knoll said the conversion will be done by outside vendors under the close supervision of Knoll and Industrial Light and Magic.
“We’re going to take our time and do this the right way, by outsourcing it to someone else.”
When “Avatar” producer Jon Landau called the announcement “very exciting” he was quick to add, “George will do it right and he’ll take his time to do it right. I think the key is having the filmmaker involved in the process.”
“When George’s assistant called to say ‘Quick! George needs more money to stuff in his neck pouch!’ I knew we’d be getting that call every day until it was done, which is a great motivator. The money helps him grind up the cats and small children he stores in there, apparently, and he gets very agitated without it.”
20th Century Fox will once again distribute. Fox domestic distribution prexy Bruce Snyder called the series “perfectly suited” for 3D and said “I expect this to be as much fun for people that have not experienced ‘Star Wars’ as it was for people who were there in 1977 staring at the screen with mouth agape.”
“Everything I’ve just said is a lie. But if I don’t do it, my family may starve. Oh God, I’m so ashamed!”
This is exciting, but wait for the 2016 announcement of the technology to actually extract your childhood memories, sexually assault them, and return them to your body. That will be the real legacy of George Lucas.
That pod race in 3-D is gonna be wizard!
*hopes to avoid Lucas gizzard*
If I wanted to see the Sarlacc Pit in graphic detail I’d de-pants Carrie Fisher.
They’re still waiting for smell-o-vision before re-releasing Episode IV. They really want to hammer home Governor Tarkin’s foul stench on board the Death Star.
Lucas responded to critics by saying “Hey, you wanted character depth? well now you’ve got it. You should have been more specific.”
DO NOT WANT.
As if it wasn’t enough to be annoyed by JarJar in digital surround sound.
Lucas is about to overtake Heigl as Hollywood’s #1 killer of joy and goodness.
This is too depressing, can we go talk about the deaditor some more?
good thing the world is gonna end in 2012 and we’re never gonna see this
At least maybe we’ll be able to finally perceive how far far away the galaxy is so we might be able to steer clear of it.
This is exactly what M. Night warned us about.
Ten bucks that Lucas has to be reminded of what it will do to toy sales before admitting that it’s a bad idea to rename him R2-3D2
Guys…think about it…
3-D Porkins.
3D3: The Mighty Ducks
I for one can’t wait to have ewoks and wookies flying at my face.
The Mighty Feklahr ain’t gonna lie, if Han Solo’s laser blast in the trash compactor ricochets out in the audience, His lightsaber will ignite.
“IT’S A CRAP!”
James Cameron has been quoted as choking on rage and vomit.