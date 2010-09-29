Star Wars getting 3D re-release in 2012, scripts sadly unaltered

If you thought the Star Wars prequels were a huge letdown and a waste of money (i.e., you’re older than six), I’ve got great news! Now you can see the SAME movies AGAIN, but for MORE MONEY! Thanks, 3D, you done changed my game! ….Hey, where’s my wallet?

Lucasfilm disclosed Tuesday that work is already under way on converting the “Star Wars” saga to 3D. All six pics will get theatrical re-release in stereoscopic starting [I accidentally read this as “stereoscopic sharting”, which is way more accurate] with “Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” which returns to theaters in 2012. (The animated “Clone Wars” feature was not included in the announcement.)

Awesome, I can’t wait to see the one out of those six that still holds up. Now then, let’s translate this press release Variety article into plain speech, shall we?

John Knoll, who will oversee the conversion, told Daily Variety , “I have been a vocal critic of some of the previous efforts at doing 3D conversions. (But) I think the problems that have been encountered are mostly because of budget and schedule, trying to ram the work though in too short a period of time.”

Knoll said the conversion will be done by outside vendors under the close supervision of Knoll and Industrial Light and Magic.

“We’re going to take our time and do this the right way, by outsourcing it to someone else.”

When “Avatar” producer Jon Landau called the announcement “very exciting” he was quick to add, “George will do it right and he’ll take his time to do it right. I think the key is having the filmmaker involved in the process.”

“When George’s assistant called to say ‘Quick! George needs more money to stuff in his neck pouch!’ I knew we’d be getting that call every day until it was done, which is a great motivator. The money helps him grind up the cats and small children he stores in there, apparently, and he gets very agitated without it.”

20th Century Fox will once again distribute. Fox domestic distribution prexy Bruce Snyder called the series “perfectly suited” for 3D and said “I expect this to be as much fun for people that have not experienced ‘Star Wars’ as it was for people who were there in 1977 staring at the screen with mouth agape.”

“Everything I’ve just said is a lie. But if I don’t do it, my family may starve. Oh God, I’m so ashamed!”