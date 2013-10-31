Star Wars VII producer asks for more time, Disney says ‘Haha, you’re adorable.’

Delays happen when you’re making movies, and like pretty much every big budget movie ever, Star Wars Episode VII has already replaced the original writer (trading Michael Arndt for JJ Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan last week). In light of the fact that the script is in no condition to shoot, producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly asked Disney to delay the release date, from 2015 to 2016. To which Disney replied, “‘Script,’ haha, you’re adorable. Tick tock, bitch, we’ve got toys to sell.”
From The Hollywood Reporter:
According to those close to the project, producer Kathleen Kennedy and most of the film’s creative team have asked Disney to push the release to 2016, but studio CEO Robert Iger is adamant that Episode VII — perhaps the franchise’s most anticipated installment since 1999’s The Phantom Menace — not budge. That has created enormous pressure on all involved, with director J.J. Abrams stepping in to take over scripting duties with Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote 1980’s Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, considered the best film in the series.
Although the 2015 schedule already is full of tentpoles including Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Warner Bros.’ Superman-Batman mashup and Lionsgate’s final Hunger Games, Iger has crafted a Star Wars game plan that hinges on Episode VII hitting the big screen that summer. The studio is expected to roll out Episodes VII, VIII and IX over a six-year period, with at least two spinoffs — penned by a team including Kasdan and Simon Kinberg — interspersed between.
Well if there’s one thing I’ve learned about movies, it’s that you fit the script to the marketing plan, not vice versa. Now get to work, hippies, before Mickey really takes his rings off.
If rushed work is the best work, I’m the world’s greatest lover.
Anyone else enjoy the irony of Vince punctuating his, “If rushed work is the best work…” statement with a clip from South Park?
Nice…
Not really: “Sorry, this video is unavailable from your location. Bitch.”
YOU KNOW THERE ARE NEARLY 200 OTHER COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD, VINCE.
I wish my 2015 schedule was already full of tentpoles instead of lonely nights and bitter disappointment.
Schedule yourself to watch porn that year. Problem = solved.
Did that say “Final Hunger Games.”? I thought there were three of those abortions and to find out they’re only making 2 would really be wonderful news.
Confirmation?
Three books, with the third book being split into two movies, Twilight/Breaking Bad-style.
I wish you hadn’t just put Twilight next to Breaking Bad like that.
Is anyone else confused as to why AMC is doing that? It’s not like spreading the final season of ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Mad Men’ will make people *more* likely to watch the show.
So they can sell more DVD’s and be in the Emmy game for an extra season. I think that’s sort of the consensus from the show’s creators. Vince Gilligain alludes to it in some podcasts and interviews but isn’t allowed to go into for legal reasons…But yeah, it’s not a good sign that they’re rushing these things.
Harry Potter did it first didnt they?
Yeah, but that at least made some sense as it would’ve been a 3.5-4 hour movie otherwise. TV shows are episodic and air week-by-week; there’s no reason to split a season up into two parts.
I agree, I still argue with my mom that there is no breaking bad season 6 lol
What kind of crap are they putting on the page if it’s so screwed up they need another year to get it right? It took Whedon less than two years to pull together The Avengers, and that included rewriting Zak Penn’s script. It’s an action movie, not brain surgery– suck it up.
On the other hand, ‘Star Wars’ does have a distinguished history of putting commerce ahead of a quality product. If the whole creative team wants to re-work the script, it would probably be a good idea to do so.
^ Cool name bro
The Avengers had several decades worth of pre-existing material to cull from. Presumably, the next 3 SW movies haven’t even been written yet, and Lucas had only shell outlines of character/story archs. I think Michael Arndt was a bit heady of a choice for Star Wars, honestly. The problem with the prequels was they didn’t keep it light, except for the awful/obvious pratfall characters. Kasden is much better at doing light banter than Arndt.
so many balls going after mom’s box
Marvel Studios also had done a lot of prepreduction prior to Whedon joining. Plus they had the momentum of the other Marvel movies going for them. Lucasfilm hasn’t made a movie in ages so it’s apparently taking time to dust of the machine.
Look at all these balls in your Mom’s Box.
Regrettably not the first time i’ve heard that phrase.
They obviously don’t need more time. They know idiots will flock to these movies no matter how bad they are…and beg to buy the toys.
pretty sure some normal people will flock to these movies as well.
It’s flippin Star Wars, how hard could it be?!
Story: Batman Begins in space.
Casting: Ben Affleck as Boba Fawkin Fett.
Done.
Boba Fett’s already dead. Sarlacc ate ’em.
Didn’t Patton Oswalt address that in his treatment?
Actually, Boba Fett’s Mandalorian Armor protected him from the Sarlacc’s stomach acid, and he escaped and killed it.
-goes back to being lonely and sad-
EU nonsense is not Canon.
The Sarlacc is actually a Lazarus Pit.
Also – cut the crap, JJ. Just do the Zahn Trilogy everyone wants to see and be done with it.
Everyone listen to this guy.
yeah! this!
Page 1:
–STAR WARS EPISODE VII–
Subtitle Pending, working subtitle is “Han Solo and the Catheter of Shoryuweenie”
–Crawl–
It is a dark time for the NEW REPUBLICAN ORDER OF THE ALLIANCE. A dark threat has arisen from the depths of the galaxy. Rumors of a new Sith Lord run rampant, because toys. JEDI MASTER LUKE SKYWALKER has gathered what remains of the Jedi Order, which he has trained about as well as a guy who became a Jedi using JEDI MASTER YODA’S ROSETTA STONE TRIAL CD JEDI TRAINING possibly could.
Meanwhile, because the EU books went from three nice little stories into convoluted trash faster than George Lucas can inflate his neck pouch, GRAND WIZARD OF THE REPUBLIC PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA-SOLO and her husband FIRST LADY HAN ORGANA-SOLO wonder in their dotage if they ever had any children at all, or more than three weeks of peace and quiet without the entire universe violently collapsing around them over the past 35 years.
In the midst of this chaotic time, CHEWBACCA THE WOOKIE-CALRISSIAN has learned of an painful secret from his best friend’s urologist…
This is delicious. I was employed by Lucasfilm at the time they announced the 2015 release date, and even with no other info about the movie I had to laugh. They’re basically trying to spin up a whole studio, or at least get one out of mothballs that hasn’t produced a movie in a while, and make an effects-heavy film in two years. Now they have well under two years to do it and they don’t have a script, likely don’t have actors and depending on what JJ and Co. does with the script, perhaps some or all of the previsualization and artwork is going to be thrown out (purely speculation since Bob Iger fired me along with several hundred of my closest friends earlier this year. Screw that guy.)
The conspiracy theorist in me thinks Disney is setting Lucasfilm up for failure so they can close it down. They were clearly interested in the intellectual property and nothing else. It’ll be a shame if this is the last film that shows the green, sparkly Lucasfilm logo at the beginning, which to this day still sends shivers down my spine.
That theory sounds worryingly plausible, but if it’s true I suspect Disney may be underestimating the Star Wars juggernaut.
People kept coming back after The Phantom Menace. They’ll watch a half-finished half-scripted piece of crap, provided it has at least one poorly choreographed lightsaber fight, and beg for more.
The first Star War came out thirty freakin’ years ago. If they don’t know what to make the movie about after three decades, they never will.