Star Wars VII producer asks for more time, Disney says ‘Haha, you’re adorable.’

Delays happen when you’re making movies, and like pretty much every big budget movie ever, Star Wars Episode VII has already replaced the original writer (trading Michael Arndt for JJ Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan last week). In light of the fact that the script is in no condition to shoot, producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly asked Disney to delay the release date, from 2015 to 2016. To which Disney replied, “‘Script,’ haha, you’re adorable. Tick tock, bitch, we’ve got toys to sell.”

From The Hollywood Reporter:

According to those close to the project, producer Kathleen Kennedy and most of the film’s creative team have asked Disney to push the release to 2016, but studio CEO Robert Iger is adamant that Episode VII — perhaps the franchise’s most anticipated installment since 1999’s The Phantom Menace — not budge. That has created enormous pressure on all involved, with director J.J. Abrams stepping in to take over scripting duties with Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote 1980’s Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, considered the best film in the series. Although the 2015 schedule already is full of tentpoles including Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Warner Bros.’ Superman-Batman mashup and Lionsgate’s final Hunger Games, Iger has crafted a Star Wars game plan that hinges on Episode VII hitting the big screen that summer. The studio is expected to roll out Episodes VII, VIII and IX over a six-year period, with at least two spinoffs — penned by a team including Kasdan and Simon Kinberg — interspersed between.

Well if there’s one thing I’ve learned about movies, it’s that you fit the script to the marketing plan, not vice versa. Now get to work, hippies, before Mickey really takes his rings off.

If rushed work is the best work, I’m the world’s greatest lover.