STARRING GALIFIANAKIS, PAUL RUDD, AND MY BONER

I’d watch Zach Galifianakis and Paul Rudd do anything, even gay nazi snuff porn. Since August, they’ve been attached to co-star in Dinner for Schmucks, which may or may not involve gay nazis. Today, Variety reports that Rudd has signed and Galifiankis is in talks to join the even-awesomer-sounding Will, for Little Miss Sunshine directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, based on a Dmitri Martin pitch.
“Will” puts forth the fatalistic idea that we all live in a world in which events are predetermined by a staff of writers in Heaven. Rudd will play an Average Joe who wakes up one day to find that his writer, played by Galifianakis, has checked out. Left to live out an unscripted day, Rudd decides to take advantage of his newfound freedom. [MTV]
Comedy writers in Heaven? Pfff, that’s rich. Everyone knows all comedy writers are Jews.
My ex-girlfriends all say I’m infantile so I’m guessing my comedy writers are Jon Benet Ramsey and Caylee Anthony.
Hmmm. This would explain why I’ve been absorbing nutshots from a blackberry-clutching falcon on a daily basis.
My comedy writers are Aaron Sorkin and David Mamet, which is why I’m always interrupting people to say something witty.
Or possibly Noah Baumbach, because of my nest of empty take-out boxes and overwhelming sense of ennui.
Dmitri Martin and Little Miss Sunshine ? Comedy writers is one hell of a presumption.
Yesterday I suddenly found myself in a montage involving kaffiyeh scarves, Paul Simon B-sides, and painting bike lanes on Bedford Ave. Fuck you, Wes Anderson.
My best jokes usually turn into incoherent mumbling, drooling, and drunken confusion, so I guess Anna Nicole Smith is looking out for me.
I can’t say a full sentence without swearing, so my comedy writer is either George Carlin, or I have Tourette’s… not sure which *fuck*
I can’t stop ‘Yakety Sax’ from playing as I get chased around by nearly naked women. Thanks, Benny Hill.
I hope this film has a happy ending. And by happy ending I mean Zach Galifianakis comes down from heaven and fucks Paul Rudd in the face.
If there is someone up there writing for me I wish he’d lay off the MD 20/20.
I’m guessing more that the guy who wrote DJ AM’s life resides somewhere south of Heaven.
Sean Penn’s comedy writer is Al Gore.
My comedy writers are Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel because my life seemed better 20 years ago.
Charlie Kaufman’s writer is Charlie Kaufman.
God himself writes for Gary Busey. That’s why Gary Busey works in mysterious ways.
The girl in my basement’s life story is being written by David. Her attitude determines whether I mean Lynch or Cronenberg.
Do you guys have any idea how long I’ve been waiting for a movie starring Vince’s Boner and Paul-Zack?
They probably meant Jew Heaven (i.e., Miami)
Brittany Murphy’s life story must’ve been written by James Cameron because her kitty’s turned blue.
Channing Tatum’s writer is actually just Kimbo Slice punching a speak-n-spell.
Ok, I admit. I write for Channing Tatum. How else you think idiot wigger get movie star life? I burn his dick for all of you.
lets hope it´s better than that piece of shit with will ferrel and emma thompson.
Stuart Townsend’s writer keeps quitting.
Fucking dial-up!
My comedy writer is Tyler Perry. That’s why I’m a black man in drag.