STARRING GALIFIANAKIS, PAUL RUDD, AND MY BONER

#Zach Galifianakis #Paul Rudd
Senior Editor
01.13.10 26 Comments

I’d watch Zach Galifianakis and Paul Rudd do anything, even gay nazi snuff porn.  Since August, they’ve been attached to co-star in Dinner for Schmucks, which may or may not involve gay nazis.  Today, Variety reports that Rudd has signed and Galifiankis is in talks to join the even-awesomer-sounding Will, for Little Miss Sunshine directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, based on a Dmitri Martin pitch.

“Will” puts forth the fatalistic idea that we all live in a world in which events are predetermined by a staff of writers in Heaven. Rudd will play an Average Joe who wakes up one day to find that his writer, played by Galifianakis, has checked out. Left to live out an unscripted day, Rudd decides to take advantage of his newfound freedom.  [MTV]

Comedy writers in Heaven?  Pfff, that’s rich. Everyone knows all comedy writers are Jews.

