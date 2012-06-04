Stephen Baldwin suing Kevin Costner over his oil spill machine

Today in legal news, the guy from Biodome is suing the guy from Waterworld, claiming the latter cheated the former out of his rightful share in profits from the sale of oil-separating machines. We should’ve seen this coming, they’ve always had differing visions for the environment.
Jury selection began in a New Orleans court for a federal lawsuit lodged against Costner by Baldwin and business partner, Spyridon C. Contogouris.
The suit alleges that Costner, best known for his performance in “Field of Dreams” and “The Bodyguard,” cheated Baldwin and Contogouris out of their share of a multi-million dollar deal under which BP bought 32 oil and water separation devices that were developed by a Costner-owned company.
According to the suit, Baldwin and Contogouris claim they were not told about the deal with BP before they agreed to sell their shares in a company that had been set up to market Costner’s extraction devices. As a result, they charge they were duped out of a portion of an $18 million deposit from BP for the devices.
Both actors were expected to appear in court every day of the trial. [Reuters]
Every day of the trial?!? Why isn’t this a reality show? I swear to God, if there isn’t at least one gossipy account of the trial that includes Baldwin calling Costner “Prince of Thieves,” I will eat these sweatpants.
Anyway, I know the facts aren’t all in yet, but I’m going to go out on a limb and trust Costner over the guy who once tried to convince Christians to pay him for not working. But I could be biased. The less money Stephen Baldwin has, the more likely it is he has to make Sharks in Venice 2.
Picture source: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
Make fun all you want, but Stephen recently got THREE stars, in a row, winning another free scratch-off ticket.
I’m imagining Spyridon C. Contogouris as Benedict Cumberbatch’s redheaded Welsh cousin.
Um…I’m no fancy scientist, but doesn’t oil and water separate naturally? #TeamBaldwin
Spyridon C. Contogouris is Wile E Coyote’s Latin name at the start of the Looney Tunes cartoon Oil’s Well That Ends Well.
From the looks of it, I always thought Stephen Baldwin cleaned up oil spills with his hair.
I had to read that five times before I realized Spyridon C. Contogouris wasn’t the name of some research and development company….I was sitting here reading it over and over again thinking “Why the fuck would someone name a company that?”
But then I realized it was a person and I was comforted by the fact that no one would name a company that.
let’s not underestimate costner’s assholeness. he did, after all, attempt to build an 840 acre gambling resort on sacred native american land using the money from “dances with wolves”
If all Greeks are as business savvy as this Spyridon C. Contogouris, they should pay off their debt in no time.
I assume this is all a tie in for “The Amazing Spiderman”. Spyridon C. Contogouris is got to be a creature made by the lizard and Stephen Baldwin is obviously his business partner.
See those fuckers weren’t lying, this is the untold story. Or at least the plot to Asylum’s “The Amazing Spyridon”
Alec, you can totally bang people more Handsome than those whores on your arms.
Check out the hit new Web Series “Handsome Police” on [blip.tv]