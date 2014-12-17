Steve Carell’s North Korean-themed ‘Pyongyang’ Has Been Shelved In The Wake Of The Hacking Attack

Either they know something we don’t, or Hollywood is proving itself to be the most paranoid business in the world this week as New Regency has shelved a North Korea-themed project in the wake of the country’s top theater chains refusing to show The Interview after the Guardians Of Peace hacking scare.
New Regency has pulled the plug on the Steve Carell movie “Pyongyang,” which Gore Verbinski had been prepping for a March start date, an individual familiar with the project has told TheWrap.
Based on the graphic novel by Guy Delisle, “Pyongyang” is a comedic film about a Westerner’s experiences working in North Korea for a year. [TheWrap]
Officially, no one’s sure whether North Korea is behind the “Guardians of Peace,” but we’re clearly working under the assumption that they are. Getting hacked by a country whose propaganda computer lab is filled with 30 people staring at a static Google page is more embarrassing than Watergate, and this news has me longing for the days when MGM changed the villain in the Red Dawn remake to North Korea to avoid offending China. Who is the acceptable villain/clown now, Belarus? Equatorial Guinea? When Charlie Chaplin made The Great Dictator, he sent it to Hitler’s damned house.
Meanwhile, Sony is reportedly “weighing” putting the movie out on VOD, which makes sense, considering that’s what everyone’s currently shouting at them to do. But would that even be a symbolic victory? Getting to watch a silly movie from the comfort of our couches? I mean, it’d certainly be an American kind of victory…
I still haven’t seen the film, but I’m expecting an interesting speech before tonight’s press screening.
I gotta say, I’d be a lot bigger fan of Charlie Chaplin if the copy of The Great Dictator he sent to Hitler was covered in dog poop.
I’ll be really interested to hear about your experience at the screening tomorrow.
Also, try not to get blowed up.
Why does everyone say it’s North Korean hackers?
I think it’s probably just some pissed off fired Sony employee.
There is just absolutely no way this is North Korea. They are even saying it isn’t them and you know good and damn well if it WAS North Korea they’d be bragging about this all over the damn place. This is ridiculous.
My guess who’s behind it?…
F.A.G.S
I just fuckin hate actors man.
Working theory: Kim Jong-un is a huge Seth Rogen fan. Ever since Kim first saw Knocked Up, he has always related to Rogen’s character. While other movies may mock North Korea, seeing his idol write and direct a movie about killing him drove Kim over the edge and he unleashed the fury of hacking in to Sony by correctly guessing their administrative password as “admin.”
I guess we should just bow down to our North Korean overlords now.
Please don’t shelve this movie, people. Pyongyang is just so much fun to say . . .
Can we just wipe Glorious Leader off the map already? Consider it a Christmas present.
If we did we’d actually be helping people, no resources, no shits given.
I just hope this inspires 100 copycat film makers to make films depicting the killing of KJU next year.
I’m still convinced Franco is behind this. Something, something, dicknose everybody.