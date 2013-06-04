“Steven Seagal could become the face of the Russian arms industry”

Steven Seagal famously has a unique physiological reaction to arousal, collects ornate saddles, drives tanks, sings reggae, trains psychotic vigilantes, collaborates with the CIA (allegedly), and works tirelessly to promote immortality, so perhaps it’s no wonder than he can keep track of neither space nor time. Point being, there’s never a dull moment in the life of Steven Seagal, and today is no different, as none other than Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister has suggested publicly that Steven Seagal could become the “face of Russia’s arms industry.”
Dude, have you seen Steven Seagal’s face?
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said action movie star Seagal could lead an international marketing campaign for the Degtarev arms plant, according to the Associated Press, citing Russian news agencies. Rogozin accompanied the actor on a visit to the plant Tuesday.
“You’re ready to fight American [manufacturers] with your teeth and your intellect, and if Americans are prepared to promote and support you, that says we’re learning new ways to work on corporate warfare markets,” the AP quoted Rogozin as saying. [LA Times]
Boy, I hope something was lost in translation there, because that’s one of the most confusing and convoluted public statements I’ve heard outside North Korean propaganda. So… Steven Seagal is going to “fight” American manufacturers with his “teeth and intellect?” Those are two of the last things I’d expect Steve Seagal to fight with. If Steven Seagal is fighting nowadays, I’d expect the weapons to include aikido, a bulletproof kimono, and half a meatball parm.
“Alright, punk, let’s settle this once and for all. I’ll meet you yesterday, high noon, Beijing.”
[pics via HuffPo]
Russia only love Steven Seagal so much because he look like talking bear. So funny, talking bear!
Oh god, he has my dad’s beard now!
How could a martial artist allow themselves to get in such a mess physically?
P.S. He needs to pull himself together and sign on for Expendables 3.
In Soviet Russia, films shoot you!
Is Dmitry Rogozin Seth Rogen’s Russian cousin? Or Joe Rogan’s Russian uncle? Both?
Nobody is above the law except for my pal Putin.
He’ll be fighting with his proprietary Front Kick (TM).
Sounds like someone will finally be taking the Chechins to the bank, the blood bank.
I want a fight between Putin (master of Judo) versus Seagal (master of Aikido) NOW.
See, now I always thought that when there was an ‘S’ in a Russian rifle’s name it referred to the folding stock variant but now it’s pretty clear it’s always designated ‘Straight to DVD’.
I kinda want too see him grab Putin (tee hee) and start flipping him back and forth like the Hulk and Loki.
Segal is wizard, Segal next trick, he take potato from Latvian.