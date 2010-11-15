Steven Seagal Teaches UFC Champions How to Fight, Part 2

Steven Seagal sure is staying busy. No, to my knowledge, he’s not making a movie, but he did recently show up on Brazilian television (via CagePotato), this time giving advice to UFC light heavyweight Lyoto Machida, who lost his title to Shogun Rua back in May and is scheduled to fight Rampage Jackson this weekend. And if his last instruction to Anderson Silva fell on deaf ears (come on, Anderson, where are the eye gouges? The karate chops to the spine?), perhaps he thought he’d have better luck with the superstitious karate guy who drinks his own pee. Either that, or Brazilian TV producers finally figured out what American ones have long known: Steven Seagal is pure gold.
If Steven Seagal is at all aware of the absurdity of an overweight, 58-year-old* B-movie star** giving a former UFC champion tips on how to fight, he gives us no indication of that. Do you think he even knows what MMA is? He said something about “Shogun”, but I’m inclined to believe he was referring to the actual Japanese emperor. One thing is for certain: the man believes in himself. This is like Tom Cruise training CIA agents.
Here were of my favorite quotes from the video:
“When you look at Shogun, he’s coming in like this. Step to the side. F*ck up his game. Come here. Now you f*ck him up.”
“But sometimes it’s good, when you first start to fight, to come out, and dominate him.”
(demonstrating back fist) “You whip him!”
“Don’t put yourself in a position where you’re wrestling with anyone. Ever. You’re cutting, with your punches, you’re cutting and you’re puncturing…you don’t want. …No want. Don’t waste your time. Get rid of him.”
“They always bring out a pepperoni when they bring out a dessert pizza, go then! You don’t want to go when they bring veggie. No want! Don’t waste your time.”
I havent seen a better use of Limp Bizkit in a youtube video since my cousin Stevies PvP video.
Lyoto is outraged whenever he sees Moises Alous wasting his dirty piss
Why is the piss so dark? Doesn’t dude hydrate with other fluids?
Steven Seagal keeps stealing my pajamas.
That guy is pissing away valuable training time, OH! I’ll be at the Chuckle Hut in Kankakee this tuesday at 2am
Machida: I always thought it was very strange when Mr. Seagal told me he “hoped there were no Gi’s here”.
Seagal fucked up my game of Candyland. Steve! There’s no actual candy here!
Steve is Out For Justice, and Gravy-filled Doughnuts.
Seagal dwarfs a heavyweight champion?
My advice would be for him to keep his hands away from the creature’s mouth.
Seagal specializes in Aikido, Taekwando, Hapkido and pizzadough
you’re cutting and you’re puncturing
God, I am so turned on right fucking now. Somebody cyber with me.
Eez all very intersting, Senor Seagal, but when you gonna start cleanin’ the pool?
/that’s how Brazilians speak.
After the way Silva got manhandled the last fight I’m convinced that Seagal is just giving tips on how to keep their women in line.
Steven Seagal video + Limp Bizkit background music = symbolism.
Judo Gene Lebell choked out this post until it pissed it pants… Lyoto Machida has thirsty eyes.
@I9:
That’s early Deftones, then Limp Bizkit. They just got it down there.
My favorite quote/dance move @ 2:38:
“It’s like a whip.”